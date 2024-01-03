en English
Football

Anticipated Comeback: Fenerbahce’s Becao Poised for Return Post-Injury

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 2:55 am EST
Anticipated Comeback: Fenerbahce's Becao Poised for Return Post-Injury

Anticipation builds as Fenerbahce’s Brazilian defender, Luiz Otavio, better known as Becao, is set to return to the pitch after a prolonged absence due to injury. Fenerbahce, one of the prominent Turkish football clubs in Turkey’s Super Lig, has felt the void left by their robust defender. The team and their passionate fan base are eager for Becao’s return, hopeful that his defensive prowess will bolster their backline and contribute to their overall performance.

Becao’s Injury and Recovery

On October 29, 2023, Fenerbahce suffered a blow when Becao ruptured his tendon during a match against Pendikspor. The incident led to surgery on November 9, 2023, and a two-month absence from the field. His absence was felt particularly in the central defender position, causing roster problems for the team. However, recent reports indicate that Becao is making significant progress in his recovery. The Fenerbahce medical team is working tirelessly and expects him to start running next week, marking a crucial milestone in his recovery journey.

Anticipated Return

The exact date of Becao’s return to the field is yet to be announced, but the medical team is aiming to have him ready for the match against Samsunspor at the end of January. This news brings a wave of optimism to the team and its fans, who have missed Becao’s influence on the field. His return will not only strengthen the team’s defense but also contribute to their overall performance.

Becao’s Impact and Contribution

Becao’s influence on the field extends beyond his defensive abilities. Prior to his injury, he had played 13 matches across all competitions in the 2023-24 season, accumulating 1048 minutes on the field. He had also managed to find the back of the net once. Signed from Udinese for 8.31 million euros ahead of the 2023-24 season, Becao has a contract with Fenerbahce until 2028. His return to the field will undoubtedly inject a much-needed boost into the team’s lineup as they continue their journey in the Super Lig.

Football Sports Turkey
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

