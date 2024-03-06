Anthony Joshua Secures Renewed Under Armour Deal Pre-Ngannou Fight, Stars in AI Advert

British heavyweight boxer Anthony Joshua has just inked a long-term renewal with US sportswear giant Under Armour, marking a continued alliance as he gears up for a high-profile bout against Francis Ngannou. This renewed partnership is celebrated with an innovative AI-created advert titled 'Forever Is Made Now,' directed by Wes Walker in collaboration with Tool AI, highlighting Joshua's unwavering commitment to boxing despite intense fight preparations.

Advertisment

Renewed Partnership: A Testament to Success

Having been a cornerstone of Joshua's journey since 2015, Under Armour's support has been pivotal in his ascent to becoming a two-time unified world heavyweight champion. "Under Armour has been in my corner for over eight years now, going on an incredible journey together as we constantly pushed to make me a better athlete," Joshua remarked, expressing his enthusiasm for the continuation of this partnership. Kevin Ross, newly appointed senior vice president and managing director of EMEA at Under Armour, underscored the significance of their collaboration with Joshua in expanding the brand's footprint across the EMEA region.

Technological Innovation in Advertising

Advertisment

The creation of the 'Forever Is Made Now' advert represents a leap in advertising strategies, leveraging AI technology to produce content without needing the physical presence of the featured athlete. This not only showcases Under Armour's innovative approach to marketing but also highlights the evolving landscape of digital content creation. The decision to use AI technology for the advert underscores the brand's adaptability and forward-thinking in engaging with its audience.

Strategic Moves and Future Ambitions

Under Armour's strategic leadership reshuffle and the appointment of Kevin Ross signal a renewed focus on growth and brand positioning in the EMEA region. The brand aims to refine its omnichannel growth strategy and enhance consumer experiences, aligning with its vision of cementing a premium presence across diverse markets. As Joshua prepares for his impending fight on March 8, 2024, against Ngannou in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, this partnership renewal and technological innovation in advertising could not be timelier, setting the stage for both parties to achieve greater success in their respective fields.

As Anthony Joshua steps into the ring against Francis Ngannou, his renewed partnership with Under Armour not only serves as a beacon of mutual success but also as a testament to the enduring power of collaborative growth and innovation. With strategic leadership changes and a focus on technological innovation, Under Armour is poised to bolster its brand presence, riding the wave of its association with one of boxing's most recognizable figures.