Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. Appoints Anthony Cicione as New TNA Wrestling President

In a strategic move to bolster its entertainment sector, Anthem Sports & Entertainment Inc. has pronounced Anthony Cicione as the new President of TNA Wrestling. This decision is part of an initiative to further unify TNA Wrestling into the Anthem Entertainment Group, an entity that Cicione has been leading. Expected to leverage his 30 years of executive management expertise, Cicione will be overseeing the day-to-day business operations of TNA Wrestling.

A Seasoned Hand at the Helm

Having spent 16 years with Anthem, Cicione is no stranger to the company's workings or the entertainment industry. His responsibilities have extended across technical operations and the management of multiple cable and digital channels. His appointment now puts him at the forefront of TNA Wrestling, tasked with enhancing its value across various dimensions.

Driving Growth Across the Spectrum

Under Cicione's leadership, TNA Wrestling is expected to experience a boost in areas like production, distribution, marketing, viewership, customer acquisition, digital revenue, advertising sales, sponsorships, and digital technology operations. Each of these sectors forms a critical part of the TNA Wrestling ecosystem, and their collective growth will shape the brand's trajectory in the coming years.

A Farewell to a Key Figure

Cicione steps into the shoes of Scott D'Amore, a key figure in TNA's history since its embryonic days in 2003. D'Amore has been a pivotal force behind TNA's development and its recent resurgence, having spearheaded the successful return of the TNA Wrestling brand in 2024. Despite the termination of D'Amore's contract with Anthem, his contributions to the company have been recognized and valued.

Anthem Sports & Entertainment is a global media giant with a diverse portfolio. It includes AXS TV, Fight Network, Invicta Fighting Championships, Game+, GameTV, and HDNet Movies. With Cicione's appointment, the company hopes to write a new chapter in the narrative of TNA Wrestling, bolstering its standing in the sports entertainment industry.