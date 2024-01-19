Anthem Rugby Carolina Joins Major League Rugby: A Gamechanger for American Rugby

The landscape of professional men's rugby in the United States is set to undergo a significant transformation with the inclusion of Anthem Rugby Carolina as the 12th team in Major League Rugby (MLR). This strategic move, supported by both World Rugby and USA Rugby, is a deliberate effort to strengthen the domestic game and enhance the competitiveness of American teams on the international stage, particularly in anticipation of the 2031 and 2033 Rugby World Cups. Located in Charlotte, North Carolina, the team will primarily consist of young American talent, further solidifying MLR as the primary pathway for America's top rugby players with international aspirations.

A Strategic Move for American Rugby

The creation of Anthem Rugby Carolina is part of a broader initiative to develop rugby in the United States and aid the long-term goals of the USA Eagles national team. By providing a platform for promising American talent, the initiative hopes to accelerate high-performance objectives and bolster the competitiveness of the USA Eagles, especially with their upcoming campaign to qualify for the 2027 World Cup.

A Collaborative Effort to Foster Growth

The partnership between World Rugby, USA Rugby, and Major League Rugby signifies a significant investment and collaboration aimed at fostering the growth and development of rugby in the United States. This aligns with the broader goal of unlocking the potential of hosting the men's and women's Rugby World Cups in 2031 and 2033, respectively. Seen as a transformative long-term growth plan, this move aims to make rugby more relevant and accessible to a wider audience while sustainably growing the elite men's game.

Anthem Rugby Carolina: A Gamechanger

The founding of Anthem Rugby Carolina is considered a gamechanger for American rugby. It offers new pathways for player development and grassroots participation, building on the foundations laid by existing teams over the past seven years. The club's inception is likened to successful partnerships that have propelled other nations' rugby competitiveness, such as Fiji's achievement in the 2023 World Cup through the establishment of the Fijian Drua in Super Rugby.

Anthem Rugby Carolina's roster will include players from various MLR teams eligible to represent the USA in international competition, further emphasizing its role in nurturing and showcasing American rugby talent. Moreover, the inclusion of this team brings back the two-conference approach within the league, adding to the MLR's diversity and competitiveness.

A New Trajectory for Rugby in America

The significance of Anthem Rugby Carolina extends beyond its role in the professional league. It symbolizes a unique opportunity for accelerated development and growth within USA Rugby High Performance, while also strengthening MLR as a key pathway for the USA Men's Eagles. The establishment of this club represents a new trajectory for rugby in America, reflecting a collaborative effort to propel the sport to greater heights.

Anthem Rugby Carolina's branding and identity draw inspiration from the US national anthem and incorporate elements that pay homage to the region's rich military heritage and natural landscapes.

Inclusion of Anthem Rugby Carolina in Major League Rugby signifies a pivotal moment for the sport in the United States. It represents a commitment to developing homegrown talent and serves as a catalyst for the growth and competitiveness of American rugby on the global stage. The addition of Anthem Rugby Carolina enriches the sporting landscape and embodies a vision for the future of rugby in the US, underpinned by collaboration, strategic planning, and commitment to nurturing talent and community engagement.