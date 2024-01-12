en English
Ireland

Annual Running Event Kicks Off The Calendar: A Race For Fitness and Charity

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 6:55 am EST
The annual running event that marks the commencement of the running calendar is finally upon us. This much-anticipated event, organized in collaboration with FBD Insurance, is an inclusive gathering that welcomes both runners and walkers alike. The race is not only about athleticism, but also about community and charity as it aims to raise funds for the Kerry Cancer Support Group, a local organization offering much-needed support to cancer patients and survivors.

Ready, Set, Go!

Participants are expected to assemble at the Strand Road clubhouse by 11 am. The race will be chip-timed, ensuring fair and accurate results. The categories for competition include individual men, individual women, and teams of four. This broad categorization ensures that everyone, regardless of their skill level or group size, has a chance to compete and shine.

More than just a Race

Beyond the competitive spirit that will undoubtedly fill the air, there is also a sense of achievement and camaraderie. Every participant who crosses the finish line will receive a medal, serving as a reminder of their commitment to both physical fitness and community support. Indeed, this event is more than just a race – it’s a testament to the human spirit and the power of unity.

Registration Details

The registration fees have been set at €20 for the 5km race and €25 for the 10km. There’s also a special provision for participants under 16 years of age, who can join the event for a reduced fee of €5. Those interested in participating can register online via a link on the Tralee club’s Facebook page. The money collected will be a direct contribution towards supporting the Kerry Cancer Support Group, adding yet another layer of meaning to this event.

