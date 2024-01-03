en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Local News

Annual Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup Fosters Community Spirit and Charity

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 6:54 am EST
Annual Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup Fosters Community Spirit and Charity

The annual Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup, a cherished tradition celebrated on St Stephen’s Day, saw the Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club honouring the memory of Michael Byrnes at Fr O’Hara Park. The community event, featuring a curtain-raiser match between the Sarsfields senior ladies and the Gaelic Mothers & Others team, drew a large crowd, including Byrnes’ family.

Competitive Matches Highlight the Day

The main event of the day was a highly contested match between the Over 30s and Under 30s teams. Both teams, brimming with talent, played a spirited match that ended in a draw. Due to club rules, the reigning champions, the Over 30s, retained the cup. The match was expertly refereed by James Breheny. Notable performances included those by David Tiernan and the Higgins brothers.

Community Announcements and Festivities

Adding to the day’s celebrations were announcements of recent engagements and marriages. The community toasted to the engagement of Lauren O’Donnell and Gary Keane, Abigail Doherty and Mickey McDonnell and celebrated the wedding of Kiefer Craig and Helen Gilmartin. Other community announcements included the upcoming annual general meeting for Swinford Butterfly Garden, calls for volunteers for various local initiatives and the promotion of the new Flourish Social Prescribing Service.

Road Safety Campaign Launched

A road safety campaign was also launched with the distribution of Hi Vis vests to promote visibility for those walking or running on the roads. The campaign aims to ensure the safety of pedestrians during the darker winter months. In other news, Bridge News reported the resumption of the weekly bridge game at Walsh’s Bar, a popular local pastime.

The Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup, in addition to being a memorable sporting event, also managed to raise over 1,200 for the Charlestown branch of St Vincent De Paul, further showcasing the spirit of community and charity at the heart of the event.

0
Local News Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Hamilton Grapples with Cold Morning, Bridge Closure, and Local News Updates

By Emmanuel Abara Benson

Titus County Takes Action: Fire Safety Measures for Courthouse Annex

By Olalekan Adigun

Over-25 Team Clinches Aidan Golden Memorial Cup Amidst Community Celebrations

By Waqas Arain

Redefining the Media Landscape: Local TV Profitability, Mergers and Streaming Services

By Salman Akhtar

Somerville in Review: A Year of Significant Developments and Ongoing C ...
@Local News · 36 mins
Somerville in Review: A Year of Significant Developments and Ongoing C ...
heart comment 0
Somerville Times Welcomes 2024: Community Updates and Future Plans

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Somerville Times Welcomes 2024: Community Updates and Future Plans
Massillon to Honor Local Diver with Memorial Splash Park

By Salman Khan

Massillon to Honor Local Diver with Memorial Splash Park
Mall Walkers Disrupted by New Opening Hours at Fairfield Commons

By María Alejandra Trujillo

Mall Walkers Disrupted by New Opening Hours at Fairfield Commons
Millcreek Township Appoints New Animal Resource Officer Amid Overhaul of Position

By Israel Ojoko

Millcreek Township Appoints New Animal Resource Officer Amid Overhaul of Position
Latest Headlines
World News
AIOU Vice Chancellor Highlights Importance of Sports at Annual Cricket Tournament
19 seconds
AIOU Vice Chancellor Highlights Importance of Sports at Annual Cricket Tournament
Harpic and News18 Network Promote Hygiene with New Awareness Film
29 seconds
Harpic and News18 Network Promote Hygiene with New Awareness Film
Roster Changes and Performance Inconsistency in the University of Virginia's Basketball Team
53 seconds
Roster Changes and Performance Inconsistency in the University of Virginia's Basketball Team
Cherries' Lineup Challenge: Greenwood in Spotlight for Upcoming FA Cup Game
59 seconds
Cherries' Lineup Challenge: Greenwood in Spotlight for Upcoming FA Cup Game
Awami League Candidate Surrenders to Court Amid Violation Allegations
59 seconds
Awami League Candidate Surrenders to Court Amid Violation Allegations
ICEA LION King of the Course Golf Series Kicks Off 2024 Season at Machakos Golf Club
2 mins
ICEA LION King of the Course Golf Series Kicks Off 2024 Season at Machakos Golf Club
Northumbria Police Issue Stern Warning Ahead of Tyne-Wear Derby
2 mins
Northumbria Police Issue Stern Warning Ahead of Tyne-Wear Derby
UNC-Asheville Bulldogs to Lock Horns with SC Upstate Spartans in Key Big South Matchup
2 mins
UNC-Asheville Bulldogs to Lock Horns with SC Upstate Spartans in Key Big South Matchup
Labor Leader Patricia Campos-Medina Joins Race for New Jersey Senate Seat
3 mins
Labor Leader Patricia Campos-Medina Joins Race for New Jersey Senate Seat
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
1 hour
UNWTO Reveals Best Tourist Villages of 2023: Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among Top Destinations
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
1 hour
Egypt's Siwa Oasis Among UNWTO's Best Tourist Villages for 2023
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
3 hours
'Occupied City' - A Somber Journey Through Nazi-Occupied Amsterdam
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
4 hours
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
4 hours
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
4 hours
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
7 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
9 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
10 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app