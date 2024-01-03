Annual Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup Fosters Community Spirit and Charity

The annual Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup, a cherished tradition celebrated on St Stephen’s Day, saw the Charlestown Sarsfields GAA Club honouring the memory of Michael Byrnes at Fr O’Hara Park. The community event, featuring a curtain-raiser match between the Sarsfields senior ladies and the Gaelic Mothers & Others team, drew a large crowd, including Byrnes’ family.

Competitive Matches Highlight the Day

The main event of the day was a highly contested match between the Over 30s and Under 30s teams. Both teams, brimming with talent, played a spirited match that ended in a draw. Due to club rules, the reigning champions, the Over 30s, retained the cup. The match was expertly refereed by James Breheny. Notable performances included those by David Tiernan and the Higgins brothers.

Community Announcements and Festivities

Adding to the day’s celebrations were announcements of recent engagements and marriages. The community toasted to the engagement of Lauren O’Donnell and Gary Keane, Abigail Doherty and Mickey McDonnell and celebrated the wedding of Kiefer Craig and Helen Gilmartin. Other community announcements included the upcoming annual general meeting for Swinford Butterfly Garden, calls for volunteers for various local initiatives and the promotion of the new Flourish Social Prescribing Service.

Road Safety Campaign Launched

A road safety campaign was also launched with the distribution of Hi Vis vests to promote visibility for those walking or running on the roads. The campaign aims to ensure the safety of pedestrians during the darker winter months. In other news, Bridge News reported the resumption of the weekly bridge game at Walsh’s Bar, a popular local pastime.

The Michael Byrnes Memorial Cup, in addition to being a memorable sporting event, also managed to raise over 1,200 for the Charlestown branch of St Vincent De Paul, further showcasing the spirit of community and charity at the heart of the event.