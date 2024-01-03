Annie Heilbrunn and Craig Elsten: The New Midday Voices on 97.3 The Fan

San Diego’s sports radio landscape is set for a shakeup with the announcement of new midday co-hosts for 97.3 The Fan. Local sports broadcasting veterans Annie Heilbrunn and Craig Elsten are stepping up to the plate, taking over the 10 a.m.-2 p.m. slot previously manned by John Kentera, known fondly as ‘Coach.’

Meet the New Voices of 97.3 The Fan

Heilbrunn and Elsten, both with extensive careers in San Diego sports media, are set to premiere their show, ‘Annie & Elsten,’ on January 4. The show aims to offer an analytical look at baseball, particularly the San Diego Padres, balanced with a healthy dose of humor. It will also incorporate listener calls, giving fans an active voice in the conversation.

Heilbrunn, a San Diego native and Emmy Award-winning host and reporter, brings to the table her rich experience from covering the Padres for TV broadcasts and the San Diego Union-Tribune. Elsten, a well-known figure in the San Diego sports scene, has a deep baseball acumen, honed over his 27 years in sports broadcasting, including his former role as the Pre and Postgame host for the Padres and his popular ‘Padres Hot Tub’ podcast.

An Unpopular Decision?

The shift in the station’s lineup comes on the heels of Kentera’s departure, which he described as a ‘gut punch.’ Despite the station’s intention to retain him in a different capacity, offering him weekend slots and fill-in roles, Kentera chose to decline the proposal. Adam Klug, the program director, acknowledged the potential unpopularity of the decision but reiterated the station’s aim to maintain a positive relationship with Kentera.

A Strengthened Lineup

While the addition of ‘Annie & Elsten’ is the highlight, the station’s new lineup also features other shows such as ‘Ben & Woods’ and ‘Gwynn & Chris.’ Continuing its commitment to sports broadcasting, the station will also broadcast Padres games, Navy football, and select NFL games. As the Padres’ flagship radio station, KWFN FM 97.3 The Fan remains a key player in San Diego’s sports broadcasting scene, promising its listeners an engaging mix of analysis, commentary, and fan interaction.