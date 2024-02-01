Anne Marie Blaney: Central Florida's Hopeful in Olympic Marathon Trials

Central Florida is set to make a splash at the forthcoming Olympic Marathon Trials, represented by two local athletes, one of whom is Anne Marie Blaney, a renowned runner whose journey in the sport has deep roots in the region.

An Athletic Lineage

Blaney's athletic prowess isn't an isolated phenomenon. It can be traced back to her father, a former runner for the University of Florida. His influence permeated her early years, creating an athletic trajectory that started with physical education runs and soccer games during her youth.

From Soccer Fields to Running Tracks

Blaney's love for running took a definitive shape in high school when she transitioned to cross country and track. This shift was further cemented during her tenure at the University of Central Florida (UCF), where she focused on the 5K and 10K races. After graduating from Belleview High and UCF, Blaney decided to pursue the sport professionally. She signed with Brooks and moved to Michigan to join Kevin Hansen's rigorous training program. The colder climate of Michigan offered an optimal environment for nurturing her Olympic dreams.

Perseverance Amidst Challenges

Reflecting on her journey, Blaney acknowledges that not many athletes continue to compete at her level. A large number of peers she started with have now transitioned back to traditional careers. However, Blaney has held on, and now, she believes that the marathon is where she can truly excel. This belief has been honed by grueling training sessions at the National Training Center in Clermont and runs on the trial course in downtown Orlando.

Community Support: A Crucial Element

As the trials loom closer, Blaney emphasizes the importance of fan support in growing the sport. She looks forward to seeing her community, including UCF alumni, cheering for her during the trials. Blaney, who is now in the best shape of her life, holds high hopes for her performance in the Olympic Marathon Trials. The upcoming event, set in downtown Orlando, is historic, being the first time that Florida is hosting the trials. This significant occasion presents an opportunity for record-setting performances and for Orlando to shine in the global athletic arena.