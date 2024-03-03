Anne Arundel County Senior All-Star Classic Showcases Top Talent for Charity

The Anne Arundel County Senior All-Star Classic, a highly anticipated basketball event, returns with top senior players taking the court for a good cause. Scheduled for March 20 at Severna Park High, the event promises thrilling matchups between North and South teams, featuring 52 of the county's elite senior basketball athletes. The games are set to broadcast live, allowing fans to catch the action from anywhere.

Spotlight on Senior Talent

This year's All-Star Classic pits talented seniors from across Anne Arundel County in a competitive North vs. South format. The selection of 52 players promises a showcase of skill, teamwork, and sportsmanship. Event organizers have arranged for mandatory practice sessions, ensuring that players are well-prepared and cohesive ahead of the big day. With the games broadcasted on the National Federation of High School Sports platform, the reach and excitement around this event are more significant than ever.

Community Impact and Support

At the heart of the Anne Arundel County Senior All-Star Classic is its commitment to community service. Proceeds from the event benefit the Boys and Girls Clubs of Annapolis and Anne Arundel County, an organization dedicated to aiding underprivileged youth. The partnership with M.B.G Refuse, a leading local waste and recycling hauler, underscores the community's support for this charitable endeavor. This synergy between sports and social responsibility amplifies the event's impact, offering a platform for athletes to contribute positively to their community.

Event Details and Participation

With a modest entry fee of $5, the event offers an accessible and entertaining evening for basketball enthusiasts and supporters of community initiatives. Participants and spectators are encouraged to mark their calendars for March 20, with the girls' game tipping off at 5:30 p.m. followed by the boys' game. The designation of home and away teams, based on geographic location, adds a layer of local rivalry and excitement to the matches. For additional information, interested parties can reach out to the event co-directors.

As the Anne Arundel County Senior All-Star Classic approaches, anticipation builds for what promises to be a showcase of not only athletic prowess but also community spirit and philanthropy. Through this event, senior basketball players get a unique opportunity to shine on a significant stage while contributing to a vital cause. The blend of competitive sports and community support makes the Senior All-Star Classic a highlight of the year, demonstrating the power of sports to unite and uplift.