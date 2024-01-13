en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Anna Podojil: From Indian Hill Graduate to Professional Soccer Player

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:39 pm EST
Anna Podojil: From Indian Hill Graduate to Professional Soccer Player

Anna Podojil, an illustrious graduate from Indian Hill, has officially embarked on her professional soccer journey, achieving a notable milestone in her career. Podojil was selected by the Washington Spirit as the 35th overall pick in the third round of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) draft. The Washington Spirit holds a proud history of nurturing Cincinnati talents, including goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury, midfielder Bailey Feist, and midfielder Tori Huster. Adding to the team’s star power is Trinity Rodman, the daughter of the legendary NBA player, Dennis Rodman.

Podojil’s Glittering Career at Arkansas

Podojil recently culminated her fifth season at Arkansas, leaving a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. She set multiple records, was named a four-time All-American, and led the team to the NCAA Tournament five times, including two Elite Eight appearances. Podojil’s departure from Arkansas saw her as the program’s all-time leader in goals, points, and game-winning goals.

Podojil’s High School Success

Before her remarkable stint at Arkansas, Podojil had a standout career at Indian Hill High School. She played a pivotal role in leading her team to an undefeated state title in 2017, scoring a total of 112 career goals.

Washington Spirit’s Journey in NWSL

The Washington Spirit, part of the 14-team NWSL, concluded the previous season with a 7-9-6 record. As part of their strategy for the upcoming season, which commences on March 16, 2024, the Spirit made some significant decisions during the draft. These included blockbuster trades and drafting other promising talents to strengthen their squad. The addition of Anna Podojil is undoubtedly a notable part of their game plan for the upcoming season.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
10 seconds ago
Leinster Chairman Criticizes GPA's High Spending, Calls for Enhanced Accountability
At the recent provincial council’s annual convention in Portlaoise, Derek Kent, chairman of the Leinster GAA Council, launched a strong critique against the Gaelic Players Association (GPA) for their discretionary spending. Kent outlined the GPA’s lavish expenditure on items such as match day tickets, entertainment in corporate boxes, and donations to various bodies, totalling nearly
Leinster Chairman Criticizes GPA's High Spending, Calls for Enhanced Accountability
Travaris Robinson Steps Up as Georgia's Co-Defensive Coordinator Amidst College Football Coaching Changes
2 mins ago
Travaris Robinson Steps Up as Georgia's Co-Defensive Coordinator Amidst College Football Coaching Changes
Packers Promote David Long Jr. from Practice Squad for Cowboys Game
2 mins ago
Packers Promote David Long Jr. from Practice Squad for Cowboys Game
Stewart Cink's Mixed Feelings About the PGA Tour's New Model
26 seconds ago
Stewart Cink's Mixed Feelings About the PGA Tour's New Model
AI vs Human Coaches: An Experiment with ChatGPT for the 2024 Boston Marathon
47 seconds ago
AI vs Human Coaches: An Experiment with ChatGPT for the 2024 Boston Marathon
Belal Muhammad Faces Backlash over Comment; Jim Miller in UFC 300 Spotlight
57 seconds ago
Belal Muhammad Faces Backlash over Comment; Jim Miller in UFC 300 Spotlight
Latest Headlines
World News
Leinster Chairman Criticizes GPA's High Spending, Calls for Enhanced Accountability
10 seconds
Leinster Chairman Criticizes GPA's High Spending, Calls for Enhanced Accountability
Stewart Cink's Mixed Feelings About the PGA Tour's New Model
26 seconds
Stewart Cink's Mixed Feelings About the PGA Tour's New Model
AI vs Human Coaches: An Experiment with ChatGPT for the 2024 Boston Marathon
47 seconds
AI vs Human Coaches: An Experiment with ChatGPT for the 2024 Boston Marathon
Belal Muhammad Faces Backlash over Comment; Jim Miller in UFC 300 Spotlight
57 seconds
Belal Muhammad Faces Backlash over Comment; Jim Miller in UFC 300 Spotlight
Transformative Development and Technology Adoption Underline Progress in Andhra Pradesh
1 min
Transformative Development and Technology Adoption Underline Progress in Andhra Pradesh
Iranian Interior Minister Calls for Increased Voter Participation and Effective Narratives
1 min
Iranian Interior Minister Calls for Increased Voter Participation and Effective Narratives
Travaris Robinson Steps Up as Georgia's Co-Defensive Coordinator Amidst College Football Coaching Changes
2 mins
Travaris Robinson Steps Up as Georgia's Co-Defensive Coordinator Amidst College Football Coaching Changes
Packers Promote David Long Jr. from Practice Squad for Cowboys Game
2 mins
Packers Promote David Long Jr. from Practice Squad for Cowboys Game
Wrexham AFC Triumphs Over AFC Wimbledon in Packed Home League Match
2 mins
Wrexham AFC Triumphs Over AFC Wimbledon in Packed Home League Match
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
14 mins
COVID-19 Pandemic Far From Over: WHO Reports 10,000 Monthly Deaths
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
4 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
4 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
5 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
6 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app