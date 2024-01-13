Anna Podojil: From Indian Hill Graduate to Professional Soccer Player

Anna Podojil, an illustrious graduate from Indian Hill, has officially embarked on her professional soccer journey, achieving a notable milestone in her career. Podojil was selected by the Washington Spirit as the 35th overall pick in the third round of the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) draft. The Washington Spirit holds a proud history of nurturing Cincinnati talents, including goalkeeper Aubrey Kingsbury, midfielder Bailey Feist, and midfielder Tori Huster. Adding to the team’s star power is Trinity Rodman, the daughter of the legendary NBA player, Dennis Rodman.

Podojil’s Glittering Career at Arkansas

Podojil recently culminated her fifth season at Arkansas, leaving a legacy that will be remembered for years to come. She set multiple records, was named a four-time All-American, and led the team to the NCAA Tournament five times, including two Elite Eight appearances. Podojil’s departure from Arkansas saw her as the program’s all-time leader in goals, points, and game-winning goals.

Podojil’s High School Success

Before her remarkable stint at Arkansas, Podojil had a standout career at Indian Hill High School. She played a pivotal role in leading her team to an undefeated state title in 2017, scoring a total of 112 career goals.

Washington Spirit’s Journey in NWSL

The Washington Spirit, part of the 14-team NWSL, concluded the previous season with a 7-9-6 record. As part of their strategy for the upcoming season, which commences on March 16, 2024, the Spirit made some significant decisions during the draft. These included blockbuster trades and drafting other promising talents to strengthen their squad. The addition of Anna Podojil is undoubtedly a notable part of their game plan for the upcoming season.