Anna Blinkova Shocks with Historic Upset at Australian Open

In a landmark event in tennis history, Anna Blinkova pulled off a monumental upset at the Australian Open by defeating last year's finalist Elena Rybakina in a record-breaking, half-hour tiebreaker. The match, which proved to be a nerve-wracking challenge for both players, culminated in Blinkova securing her spot in the third round. Despite Rybakina's relentless efforts to rally back, it took Blinkova a staggering 10 match points to win the tiebreaker 22-20, setting a new record in Grand Slam history.

A Stunning Upset

Ranked 57th in the WTA rankings, Blinkova showed remarkable resilience and determination to save two match points against third-seeded Rybakina. The latter's strong record, which included a win at the Brisbane International earlier in the month, was overshadowed by Blinkova's stellar performance. This victory not only represents the best of Blinkova's career by ranking but also equals her best Grand Slam performance yet.

Longest Tiebreaker in History

The match was marked by a tiebreaker that lasted over 30 minutes, making it the longest in the history of women's singles Grand Slam matches in terms of points. Blinkova won 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 (22-20) after 42 points, etching her name in the annals of tennis history. Despite Rybakina's six match points, Blinkova eventually secured the victory on her tenth match point, making this match an instant classic at the Australian Open.

Looking Ahead

With this victory, Blinkova advances to the third round of Melbourne for the first time, where she will face 26th seed Jasmine Paolini of Italy. This 2 hour 46 minute victory, which is Blinkova's career-best by ranking and second Top 5 win in the past 12 months, sets the stage for an exciting third round at the Australian Open.