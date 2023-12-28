Anmol Kharb and Chirag Sen: New Stars in Indian Badminton

In the 85th Senior National Badminton Championships, two new stars rose to the occasion, demonstrating athletic prowess, determination, and sheer grit. The tournament, held at the Deshbhakta Tarun Ram Phookan Indoor Stadium in Guwahati, witnessed 16-year-old prodigy Anmol Kharb and the tenacious 25-year-old Chirag Sen claim their respective singles championships.

Anmol Kharb: A Rising Star

Anmol Kharb, a badminton player hailing from Haryana, displayed exceptional skill and composure beyond her years. Her victories over experienced opponents, including the second-seeded Ashmita Chaliha, and Tanvi Sharma, who retired due to a sprain, spoke volumes of her potential. Anmol’s triumph is a testament to her dedication, her parents’ unwavering support, and the meticulous training she received at the Sunrise Shuttlers Academy in Noida. Under the guidance of her coach, Kusumm Singh, Anmol honed her frontcourt returns, a strategy that paid dividends during the tournament.

Ranked No. 1 in both the under-17 and under-19 singles categories, Anmol has set her sights high. Drawing inspiration from fellow Haryana native and badminton star Saina Nehwal, she shares a similar aggressive playing style and lofty ambitions. Aiming for an Olympic gold, Anmol is a beacon of hope for India’s future in international badminton. Amidst her rigorous training and competitive play, she also finds time to pursue legal studies, demonstrating a commitment to balance sporting and academic pursuits.

Chirag Sen: The Tenacious Champion

Joining Anmol in the winner’s circle was Chirag Sen, who claimed the National men’s singles championship. Chirag’s journey to the top was not without challenges. He has had to grapple with the pressure of being compared to his younger brother, the promising Lakshya Sen, and injuries that have impacted his national ranking and game time. Yet, Chirag’s unwavering self-belief saw him through. Despite the slow court and a rigorous draw, he outlasted his competitors, a testament to his resilience and determination.

As the dust settles on the 85th Senior National Badminton Championships, Anmol Kharb and Chirag Sen have emerged as the new faces of Indian badminton. While Anmol’s victory signals the arrival of a promising talent, Chirag’s triumph underscores the power of perseverance. Both their stories serve as an inspiration for aspiring athletes across the nation, proving that with dedication, resilience, and belief, one can indeed reach the pinnacle of success.