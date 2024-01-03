Ankalaev-Walker Rematch Set for UFC Fight Night 234 After Controversial First Fight

Two formidable UFC light heavyweight fighters, Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker, are set to lock horns once again at UFC Fight Night 234. This rematch comes in the wake of their initial bout at UFC 294, which ended controversially in a no-contest due to an illegal knee strike from Ankalaev.

Disputed Outcome Ignites the Need for a Rematch

The first clash between the two fighters was abruptly halted after Ankalaev delivered a prohibited knee to a downed Walker, rendering him unable to continue the match. This premature end to the fight fueled discontent, particularly from Walker, and sparked a near altercation in the ring. The intervention of UFC president Dana White, however, prevented the situation from escalating further.

Rematch Scheduled with High Anticipation

The much-anticipated rematch is slated for January 13 at the UFC APEX in Las Vegas. The event kicks off at midnight UK time, with the main event—Ankalaev vs. Walker—expected to commence around 4am on Sunday. The event will be broadcasted on TNT Sports 1 and accessible through UFC Fight Pass.

Walker Vows Decisive Victory

Reflecting on the illegal knee strike that marred their first fight, Walker has not held back his frustration. The Brazilian fighter has pledged to ‘mess up’ and ‘erase’ Ankalaev from history in their upcoming rematch. This vehement determination sets the stage for what is expected to be an intensely contested bout.