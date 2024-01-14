en English
Russia

Ankalaev and Walker Vie for Light Heavyweight Contender Spot at UFC Vegas 84

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 9:09 pm EST
Ankalaev and Walker Vie for Light Heavyweight Contender Spot at UFC Vegas 84

Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker, two titans of the light heavyweight division, are preparing to face off in a rematch at UFC Vegas 84, a bout that could potentially determine the next title contender. Ankalaev, hailing from Dagestan and currently ranked No. 4, has already proven his mettle with an impressive UFC record of 9 wins, 1 loss, 1 draw, and 1 no-contest out of 12 appearances. However, his first title shot ended in a draw against Jan Blachowicz, and his subsequent match with Walker was declared a no-contest due to an illegal knee.

Contrasting Paths to the Octagon

Walker, on the other hand, has had a variable journey in the UFC. After a promising start with four consecutive wins, Walker hit a rough patch, losing four out of five fights. But the rising star, ranked No. 8, managed to regain momentum with notable wins over opponents like Ion Cutelaba, Paul Craig, and Anthony Smith, placing him on the cusp of a title shot.

High Stakes at UFC Vegas 84

The stakes at UFC Vegas 84 are high for both fighters. A win here could potentially set up a title shot, cementing the winner’s position as the No. 1 contender in the light heavyweight division. Ankalaev and Walker will be the main event, with the entire event available to watch on ESPN+.

Keys to Victory

Ankalaev’s deep background in combat Sambo gives him a distinct edge, particularly when it comes to grappling and ground control. Walker, meanwhile, has shown a remarkable ability to reinvent himself as a strategic fighter, focusing on technical skills rather than raw power. As both fighters prepare for the upcoming bout, the anticipation within the MMA community is palpable.

Russia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Russia

