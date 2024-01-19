Anjali Ranadiv Resigns as General Manager of Stockton Kings, Sets Sight on Academics and Nonprofit Work

In a ripple of change within the National Basketball Association (NBA), Anjali Ranadiv, daughter of Sacramento Kings owner Vivek Ranadiv, has announced her resignation from the position of general manager of the Stockton Kings. The development was revealed through an official release on Friday.

A Shift in Priorities

Anjali, who had been promoted to general manager in June 2023 after serving as assistant general manager, has decided to shift her focus towards her academic and philanthropic endeavors. She is set to immerse herself in the pursuit of a Ph.D. and will be dedicating more time to her nonprofit organization, Jaws and Paws. Committed to conserving wolves, her organization is a testament to her passion for wildlife conservation.

Succeeding the Reins

With Anjali's departure, Gabriel Harris, the current assistant general manager of the Stockton Kings, is poised to assume the day-to-day responsibilities. His track record and experience within the team are projected to ensure a seamless transition and continued success for the Stockton Kings.

Appreciation and Farewell

Despite the change in management, the impact and influence of Anjali's tenure are undeniable. Monte McNair, General Manager of the Sacramento Kings, expressed gratitude for Anjali's contributions to the Stockton Kings, noting the team's success under her leadership. Anjali reciprocated the sentiment, expressing her thanks to McNair, Stockton Kings Head Coach Lindsey Harding, former Stockton Kings GM Paul Johnson, the team's fans, and the Kings organization for their unwavering support during her time with the team.