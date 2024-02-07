Anil Kumble: The Day a Cricket Legend Made History

In the annals of cricket, few moments match the gravity of February 7, 1999. It was the day when Anil Kumble, the former Indian cricketer, etched his name in the record books by taking all 10 wickets in a single innings during a Test match against Pakistan at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Historic Feat on the Cricket Ground

Kumble's feat came to light in the fourth inning, where Pakistan was ambitiously chasing a target of 419 runs set by India. The Indian team had earlier put up an impressive performance and secured a lead in the first innings. But it was Kumble's exceptional performance that truly shone, leading to Pakistan's dismissal for just 207 runs.

A Record for the Ages

His figures for the innings were an outstanding 10-74, adding to the four wickets he had taken in Pakistan's first innings. This performance not only led India to a resounding victory but also immortalized Kumble in cricket history. His record is notable as he is the only Indian cricketer to have achieved this milestone. Anil Kumble's 10-wicket haul remains a legendary moment in Test cricket history, celebrated widely by cricket enthusiasts and the player himself on his social media handle, anilkumble1074.

Exclusive Club of Cricket Greats

Prior to Kumble, England's Jim Laker was the first to record all 10 wickets in an innings in a Test match. This achievement was later matched by New Zealand's Ajaz Patel in 2021, when he took 10 wickets in an innings against India at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The trio's accomplishments position them in an exclusive club of cricketing greats. Kumble's achievement, in particular, speaks to his class and caliber as a cricketer and serves as a testament to the enduring spirit of sportsmanship and excellence that embodies cricket.