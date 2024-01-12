en English
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 1:12 pm EST
Anheuser-Busch InBev Secures Historic Olympic Sponsorship Through 2028

In a historic move, Anheuser-Busch InBev NV, the world’s foremost brewer, has inked a sponsorship agreement with the International Olympic Committee (IOC). This contract, stretching till 2028, will see the brewer’s zero-alcohol beer, Corona Cero, crowned as the global beer sponsor of the Olympic Games. This unprecedented alliance not only cements Anheuser-Busch InBev’s determination to bolster its sports-related partnerships but also underscores the IOC’s shift towards promoting responsible consumption and non-alcoholic options.

A Pioneering Partnership

For the first time in the 40-year history of the IOC’s sponsorship program, a beer brand has secured a spot. This sponsorship encompasses the next three Summer and Winter Games, beginning with the 2024 Paris Olympics. While the financial details remain undisclosed, sponsors in the TOP program typically pay upwards of $300 million for a four-year commercial cycle.

In the words of AB InBev CEO Michel Doukeris, the company is immensely proud to be the inaugural beer sponsor for the Olympics at the Worldwide Olympic Partner level. He emphasized the potential to positively impact billions of fans worldwide, demonstrating the company’s commitment to sustainable development goals.

Renewed Commitment to Sports Sponsorship

This move marks Anheuser-Busch InBev’s return to the Olympics following Budweiser’s withdrawal in 2016. The decision to sponsor the Olympics through 2028 reinforces their commitment to sports-related marketing. Anheuser-Busch InBev joins a prestigious lineup of sponsors, including Deloitte and Coca-Cola, as the 15th sponsor on the TOP Partner program.

Beyond the Olympics, Anheuser-Busch InBev’s Michelob ULTRA will become the exclusive beer sponsor for Team USA athletes through 2028 and the official beer of the LA 2028 Summer Games. The company plans to further support the Olympic and Paralympic Games LA 2028 with custom packaging and digital content featuring soccer and basketball teams.

Impact on the Global Platform

Corona Cero’s appointment as the global beer sponsor will enhance Anheuser-Busch InBev’s brand visibility and consumer engagement. As the world’s biggest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev’s partnership with the IOC illustrates its commitment to responsible consumption. This sponsorship deal is not merely about securing a significant global marketing platform; it is about making a profound statement on promoting moderation and celebration.

Salman Khan

