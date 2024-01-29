Angola National Team Incentivized With Rewards Ahead of Quarterfinal Clash With Nigeria

Ahead of the Africa Cup of Nations quarterfinal match, the Angola national football team has been presented with cash and material incentives. Fresh off their victory over Namibia in the Round of 16, the team members and coaching staff have been promised immediate and potential future rewards. These rewards, offered by prominent Angolan companies, aim to boost the team's morale and drive them to further success in the tournament.

Banco Angolano de Investimento's Generous Pledge

The Banco Angolano de Investimento, a leading bank in Angola, has committed to each team member a sum of five million Kwanzas, approximately N5.41 million. This generous financial incentive serves as a testament to the bank's faith in the national team's capabilities and their potential to excel in the upcoming matches.

UNITEL's Technological Gift

On top of the monetary reward, every member of the Angolan delegation has been gifted an iPhone 15 by UNITEL's President, Aguinaldo Jaime. Accompanying the state-of-the-art smartphones is a year's worth of free calls, SMS, and internet. This gesture not only enriches the team members with advanced technology, but also stands as a symbol of the nation's support and belief in their football heroes.

Sodiam EP's Hefty Promise

Adding to the list of rewards, Sodiam EP has pledged a staggering $250,000 to the team and the technical staff, contingent upon their reaching the final. This promise serves as a significant motivation booster, pushing the team to strive for the championship title.

The quarterfinal match against the Super Eagles of Nigeria is set to take place on February 2, 2024, at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium in Abidjan. Both teams enter the match with unbeaten records in the tournament, promising an intense and thrilling face-off. The Super Eagles have made a strong impression with victories over Cote d'Ivoire, Guinea-Bissau, and Cameroon, setting the stage for a formidable challenge for the Angolan team.