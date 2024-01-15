Angelo Mathews Criticises Former Selection Panel, Eyes T20 World Cup

Angelo Mathews, a seasoned Sri Lankan cricketer, has taken a bold stance against the former national selection panel for their exclusionary tactics. Despite his commendable performance in the Lanka Premier League (LPL), Mathews was conspicuously absent from the white-ball setup since March 2021. The all-rounder has indicated that the previous panel’s decisions could be attributed to personal agendas, casting a pall over the integrity of Sri Lanka’s cricket administration.

Mathews’ Triumphant Return to T20 Internationals

After a prolonged hiatus, Mathews made a triumphant reentry into the world of T20 Internationals. This has sparked widespread speculation about the reasons behind his omission from previous T20 World Cups. Mathews’ career has been punctuated by bouts of injuries that have hampered his bowling prowess. However, his dedication to maintaining his fitness and honing his skills has not waned. Mathews’ conviction in his ability to still contribute significantly to the team is a testament to his resilience and love for the sport.

New Selection Committee’s Approach

Under the leadership of Upul Tharanga, the new selection committee has adopted a radically different approach. Their communication with Mathews has been characterized by openness and transparency, a stark contrast to the previous panel. They have expressed their willingness to consider Mathews for the coveted T20 World Cup, provided he is able to bowl in matches.

The Zimbabwe Match: A Showcase of Mathews’ Tenacity

Mathews’ invaluable contribution to Sri Lanka’s thrilling last-ball victory against Zimbabwe recently was a clear demonstration of his capabilities. He bowled during the PowerPlay and played a crucial role in a partnership that sealed the win for his team, proving that his omission from the previous T20 World Cups may have been a grave oversight.