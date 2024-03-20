Angela Okutoyi Defeats Defending Champion Sherif, Advances to African Games Final in Accra

Tennis sensation Angela Okutoyi on Wednesday punched the women’s singles final ticket at the ongoing African Games in Accra, Ghana. The 2022 Wimbledon Open doubles juniors champion defeated the reigning African Games singles champion Mayer Sherif of Egypt in a nail-biting 5-7, 7-5, 7-6 semi-final match that lasted over four hours at the Borteyman Sports Complex. The victory not only showcases Okutoyi's resilience and skill on the court but also cements her status as Kenya's top tennis talent.

Path to the Final

Okutoyi, ranked fourth with 532 points in the latest WTA singles ranking, demonstrated remarkable determination throughout the tournament. Despite losing the first set 5-7, she bounced back to win the next two sets 7-5 and 7-6, showcasing her mental and physical stamina. En route to the final, Okutoyi overcame several formidable opponents, including Zambian Naomi Chileshe and Merna Rafaat of Egypt, setting up a first-time clash with Sherif, who was seeded at No. 70 worldwide.

Final Showdown Awaits

In the final, Okutoyi will face another Egyptian, Lamis Elhussein Abdelaziz, promising an electrifying showdown. Elhussein, ranked 562, earned her spot in the final by defeating Sandra Samir in another gripping semi-final match. Okutoyi's journey to the final has been nothing short of spectacular, with her previous victories and the semi-final win highlighting her growth and prowess on the international tennis scene.

Double Duty

Besides her singles campaign, Okutoyi was also slated to take part in the doubles semi-finals later on Wednesday, partnering with Cynthia Cheruto. The duo was set to face a formidable Egyptian team comprising Sherif and Lamis Elhusein, adding another layer of anticipation to Okutoyi's quest for glory at the African Games. This participation underscores her versatility and commitment to representing her country on multiple fronts.

Angela Okutoyi's remarkable journey to the African Games women's singles final is a testament to her hard work, dedication, and the promising future of Kenyan tennis. As she prepares for the final showdown against Lamis Elhussein Abdelaziz, her performance serves as an inspiration to many aspiring athletes in Kenya and beyond. The final promises to be a thrilling encounter, with Okutoyi aiming to add another prestigious title to her growing list of accolades.