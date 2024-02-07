Angel Reese: A Game-Changing Player On and Off the Court

Angel Reese, a standout in NCAA women's basketball, has been using her sponsorship deal with Beats by Dre to uplift her fellow athletes at Louisiana State University (LSU). The talented athlete gifted custom Beats headphones to her teammates, reflecting the true spirit of sportsmanship and teamwork.

Spreading the Beats

Reese made her first presentation to her fellow players on the LSU women's basketball team. Her intent: to underline the primacy of teamwork over individual prowess. Despite the gesture and its undoubted motivational impact, the women's team suffered subsequent losses against formidable opponents, South Carolina and Mississippi. However, their title contention aspirations are far from extinguished.

Passing the Baton to the Men's Team

Following this, Reese broadened her generosity to the LSU men's basketball team, acknowledging their commendable progress from the previous season. Her act of kindness, captured in an enthusiastically received TikTok video, came before their crucial game against Tennessee. The men's team, visibly moved by Reese's gesture, expressed their gratitude.

A New Era of Opportunity for NCAA Athletes

Reese's actions offer a glimpse into the new opportunities NCAA athletes now have to leverage their name, image, and likeness (NIL) for sponsorships and partnerships. This became possible after the NCAA, in a landmark ruling, allowed athletes to profit from their NIL. Reese's own sponsorship deal with Beats by Dre serves as a shining example of this new era of possibility.

According to On3, an organization that tracks the NIL value of NCAA athletes, Reese's NIL value stands at a staggering $1.7 million. This valuation places her among the most valuable NCAA women's basketball players in terms of marketability, opening avenues for more substantial sponsorships and partnerships.