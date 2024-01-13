en English
Sports

Angel City FC Strengthens Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:18 pm EST
Angel City FC, in a strategic move to augment their midfield, has secured 28-year-old Meggie Dougherty Howard from the San Diego Wave. The exchange deal cost them $40,000 in allocation money. With her significant league experience, having previously been part of the Washington Spirit and Orlando Pride, Dougherty Howard represents a valuable addition to Angel City’s roster.

Seasoned Player Joins Angel City

Dougherty Howard’s most recent season was with the San Diego Wave, where she participated in 17 matches across all competitions. Before her stint at San Diego, she played two seasons with the Orlando Pride. Her professional football journey commenced in 2017 when she was drafted out of the University of Florida by the Washington Spirit. Now, this seasoned player is ready to bring her skills and experience to Angel City, with the hope of contributing to their success.

General Manager’s Expectations and Player’s Excitement

Angel City’s general manager, Angela Hucles Mangano, expressed her enthusiasm about Dougherty Howard’s arrival. She specifically pointed out the midfielder’s ball-holding ability and attacking versatility as key attributes that will enhance the team’s style of play. Dougherty Howard, who has scored four career goals, is equally upbeat about this new chapter. She’s looking forward to being part of Angel City’s future successes and engaging with the vibrant sports community in Los Angeles.

San Diego Wave’s Recognition Continues

While Dougherty Howard moves on, the San Diego Wave continues to earn recognition for its players. Naomi Girma, in particular, has garnered significant accolades. She was recently named the NWSL Defender of the Year and U.S. Soccer’s Female Player of the Year, becoming the first defender and second Black player to receive this prestigious award.

Sports
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

