Angel City FC Selects Alabama’s Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft

In a significant development for women’s soccer, Felicia Knox, the standout player from the University of Alabama, was chosen as the No. 37 overall selection in the third round of the NWSL Draft by Angel City FC. The draft, which took place at the Anaheim Convention Center, saw Knox, a deserving candidate and the 2022 SEC Midfielder of the Year, join the ranks of Angel City FC. Knox, who has an impressive collegiate career record of 18 goals and 31 assists in 87 appearances over four years, is now set to bring her prowess to the professional league.

A Strategic Selection

Despite being picked later than anticipated for a player of her caliber, Knox maintained a positive outlook on her journey. She expressed eagerness to contribute to Angel City, particularly in light of recent departures of midfielders Savannah McCaskill and Dani Weatherholt. Knox’s selection was not a mere roll of the dice but a calculated move by Angel City’s general manager, Angela Hucles Mangano. Recognized for her high soccer IQ, creativity, and solid technique, Knox is expected to add depth to the midfield, a vital area in the team’s strategy.

Other Key Acquisitions

Earlier in the day, Meggie Dougherty Howard was acquired in a trade, further strengthening Angel City’s midfield. The club also made a strategic move by trading for the No. 44 pick in the fourth round from Seattle Reign, selecting Jessica Garziano. A three-time All-Big East midfielder from St. John’s, Garziano is noted for her playing ability, maturity, leadership, and readiness for the league. Lastly, at No. 51, Angel City picked Madison Curry, a local defender from Princeton and a three-time first team All-Ivy League selection, who is anticipated to add competitiveness to the team.

A Historic Moment

With Knox’s selection, she becomes the fifth player from Alabama’s soccer history to be drafted, making it a milestone for the university’s program. This also marks the first occasion where Alabama has had players chosen in consecutive drafts. As Knox prepares to take her place in the league, her journey will undoubtedly inspire many more young women to pursue their dreams in the sport. Knox’s selection is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the growing prominence and recognition of women’s soccer on a national scale.