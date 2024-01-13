en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Angel City FC Selects Alabama’s Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 11:58 am EST
Angel City FC Selects Alabama’s Felicia Knox in NWSL Draft

In a significant development for women’s soccer, Felicia Knox, the standout player from the University of Alabama, was chosen as the No. 37 overall selection in the third round of the NWSL Draft by Angel City FC. The draft, which took place at the Anaheim Convention Center, saw Knox, a deserving candidate and the 2022 SEC Midfielder of the Year, join the ranks of Angel City FC. Knox, who has an impressive collegiate career record of 18 goals and 31 assists in 87 appearances over four years, is now set to bring her prowess to the professional league.

A Strategic Selection

Despite being picked later than anticipated for a player of her caliber, Knox maintained a positive outlook on her journey. She expressed eagerness to contribute to Angel City, particularly in light of recent departures of midfielders Savannah McCaskill and Dani Weatherholt. Knox’s selection was not a mere roll of the dice but a calculated move by Angel City’s general manager, Angela Hucles Mangano. Recognized for her high soccer IQ, creativity, and solid technique, Knox is expected to add depth to the midfield, a vital area in the team’s strategy.

Other Key Acquisitions

Earlier in the day, Meggie Dougherty Howard was acquired in a trade, further strengthening Angel City’s midfield. The club also made a strategic move by trading for the No. 44 pick in the fourth round from Seattle Reign, selecting Jessica Garziano. A three-time All-Big East midfielder from St. John’s, Garziano is noted for her playing ability, maturity, leadership, and readiness for the league. Lastly, at No. 51, Angel City picked Madison Curry, a local defender from Princeton and a three-time first team All-Ivy League selection, who is anticipated to add competitiveness to the team.

A Historic Moment

With Knox’s selection, she becomes the fifth player from Alabama’s soccer history to be drafted, making it a milestone for the university’s program. This also marks the first occasion where Alabama has had players chosen in consecutive drafts. As Knox prepares to take her place in the league, her journey will undoubtedly inspire many more young women to pursue their dreams in the sport. Knox’s selection is not just a personal achievement but a testament to the growing prominence and recognition of women’s soccer on a national scale.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
31 seconds ago
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
The football world awaits as Yapp Hung Fai, the seasoned goalkeeper for the Hong Kong football team, expresses his vibrant enthusiasm for Hong Kong’s momentous return to the AFC Asian Cup after an absence spanning over half a century. The tournament, set to unfurl in Qatar in 2023, has Yapp and his team set on
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
Chelsea's Pochettino Dismisses Rumors Around Brighton's Ferguson
4 mins ago
Chelsea's Pochettino Dismisses Rumors Around Brighton's Ferguson
Sherwood Warriors Secure Sixth Consecutive Win in Nail-Biting Encounter
4 mins ago
Sherwood Warriors Secure Sixth Consecutive Win in Nail-Biting Encounter
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
39 seconds ago
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
40 seconds ago
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Kia Serves Up Electric Excitement at the 2024 Australian Open
3 mins ago
Kia Serves Up Electric Excitement at the 2024 Australian Open
Latest Headlines
World News
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
31 seconds
Yapp Hung Fai Expresses Enthusiasm for Hong Kong's Return to AFC Asian Cup
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
39 seconds
Undefeated Teams, High Performances Mark 2023-24 DI College Basketball Season
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
40 seconds
Travaris Robinson Joins University of Georgia as Co-Defensive Coordinator
Trump's Moderated Rhetoric at Fox News Town Hall: A Political Pivot?
1 min
Trump's Moderated Rhetoric at Fox News Town Hall: A Political Pivot?
Woman Alleges Lifelong Diarrhea Due to Ozempic-Induced Bowel Injury
2 mins
Woman Alleges Lifelong Diarrhea Due to Ozempic-Induced Bowel Injury
Biden's Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires
2 mins
Biden's Reelection Campaign Bolsters Team with Strategic Hires
Kia Serves Up Electric Excitement at the 2024 Australian Open
3 mins
Kia Serves Up Electric Excitement at the 2024 Australian Open
CES 2024: From Samsung's Music Frame to Home Tech Breakthroughs
3 mins
CES 2024: From Samsung's Music Frame to Home Tech Breakthroughs
Concerns as Brief Application Window Opens for Director Post at Sri Jayadeva Institute
3 mins
Concerns as Brief Application Window Opens for Director Post at Sri Jayadeva Institute
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
1 hour
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
2 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
2 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
3 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
4 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
5 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
5 hours
Ghanaian Man Aims for Guinness World Record in Reverse Driving
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
5 hours
Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets Sights on World Record with 7,000 Kg Halwa
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account
9 hours
How King Charles III Learned of Queen Elizabeth II's Death: A Revealing Account

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app