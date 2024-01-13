en English
Sports

Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Meggie Dougherty Howard Acquisition

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:18 pm EST
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Meggie Dougherty Howard Acquisition

In a significant move, Angel City Football Club (ACFC) has confirmed the acquisition of seasoned midfielder Meggie Dougherty Howard from San Diego Wave FC in a deal worth $40,000 in allocation money. The addition of Dougherty Howard, a 28-year-old veteran with considerable experience in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), promises to add depth and versatility to Angel City’s midfield.

Experience and Versatility in the Midfield

Meggie Dougherty Howard, in her professional career, has donned the jerseys of several top-tier teams in the NWSL. Her stint with the San Diego Wave FC saw her play in 17 matches, while she also spent two seasons with Orlando Pride and four seasons with Washington Spirit. Her wide-ranging experience and proven skill set are expected to enhance Angel City’s midfield and bring a new dimension to their game.

A Warm Welcome to Angel City

Angel City’s general manager, Angela Hucles Mangano, expressed her excitement at Dougherty Howard’s addition to the team. ‘Meggie’s experience, ball-holding, and attacking skills will add value to our midfield,’ Mangano said. On her part, Dougherty Howard voiced her eagerness to begin a new chapter in Los Angeles and contribute to Angel City’s success. ‘Los Angeles is a sports city, and I look forward to connecting with its passionate fans.’

San Diego Wave’s Defensive Success

While Angel City gains a new asset, San Diego Wave FC continues to make strides in the league. Their star defender, Naomi Girma, was recently recognized as the NWSL Defender of the Year and U.S. Soccer’s Female Player of the Year, making history as the first defender and second Black player to receive the prestigious award. Girma attributed her individual success to the collective effort of her team’s defense.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

