Sports

Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 12, 2024 at 10:18 pm EST
Angel City FC Bolsters Midfield with Acquisition of Meggie Dougherty Howard

In a move set to bolster their midfield, Angel City FC has secured the services of seasoned midfielder, Meggie Dougherty Howard, from the San Diego Wave. The deal, which sees San Diego receive $40,000 in allocation money, brings Dougherty Howard’s experience and prowess to Angel City’s squad. Aged 28, she carries an impressive track record in the National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL), having completed 17 matches for San Diego in her latest season and previously showcasing her skills with the Washington Spirit and the Orlando Pride.

Dougherty Howard: A Valuable Addition

Angela Hucles Mangano, Angel City’s general manager, expressed her confidence in Dougherty Howard’s ability to integrate into the team’s style of play. She commended her versatility, an attribute that will undoubtedly add to the team’s attacking capabilities in the midfield. Dougherty Howard, on her part, expressed her excitement to play for Angel City and contribute to its success.

Los Angeles: The Next Chapter

The midfielder’s anticipation of playing in Los Angeles is palpable. She acknowledged the vibrant sporting culture of the city and its passionate fan base, predicting an exciting chapter of her career ahead. Los Angeles, home to Angel City, is known for its enthusiastic support of soccer and the transfer of Dougherty Howard is sure to add to the city’s excitement.

San Diego Wave: Continuing Strong

Meanwhile, the San Diego Wave maintains its formidable squad, with standout players Alex Morgan and Naomi Girma remaining on the team. Girma, in particular, continues to make waves in the NWSL, recently being honored as the NWSL Defender of the Year and U.S. Soccer’s Female Player of the Year. She is the first defender and second Black player to receive this accolade, a testament to her and her team’s collective defensive efforts over the year.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

