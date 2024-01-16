Ange Postecoglou's Impact Recognized Beyond FIFA Rankings

Ange Postecoglou's fifth-place finish in the FIFA Men's Best Coach Award of 2023 belies the high regard in which he is held by international footballers. The Tottenham boss received strong endorsements from esteemed players, including Heung Min Son of Tottenham, Australian goalkeeper Mat Ryan, Harry Kane currently at Bayern Munich, Liverpool's Andy Robertson, and Portugal defender Pepe.

Postecoglou's Impact at Tottenham

Postecoglou's leadership has sparked a significant revival within Tottenham, overcoming challenges such as player injuries and absences. The recent 2-2 draw with Manchester United highlighted his ability to extract maximum effort from his team, fielding a lineup that included academy players and those returning from injury or illness. Tottenham sits fifth in the English Premier League, tied on points with fourth-placed Arsenal, demonstrating the team's progress under Postecoglou.

Praise from Players and Pundits

Footballing figures like Heung Min Son, Mat Ryan, and Harry Kane have shown their respect for Postecoglou's coaching abilities by voting for him in the FIFA Men's Best Coach Award. Furthermore, pundits such as Paul Merson and Jamie Redknapp have praised Postecoglou's clear plan and the entertaining football played by Tottenham under his leadership.

Recognition beyond the FIFA Awards

Despite missing out on the title of the world's best coach at The Best FIFA Awards 2023, Postecoglou's work, particularly at Scottish giants Celtic, received high praise. The accolade eventually went to Pep Guardiola, who guided Manchester City to a treble of Champions League, Premier League, and FA Cup triumphs. Regardless of the official ranking, the endorsements from players and pundits underline the respect Postecoglou commands in the footballing world.