Andy Reid's Unstoppable Pursuit of a Threepeat: A Legacy of Success in the NFL

A day after his third Super Bowl victory, Andy Reid's answer hasn't changed. He will return to the Chiefs for a chance to threepeat - a feat that has never happened in the Super Bowl era. The Chiefs coach had a one-word answer and repeated it when asked to confirm he was returning for 2024. "Yep," Reid said at the day-after news conference. "Yep."

Advertisment

The Unstoppable Coaching Force

Reid, who turned 66 in March, has built two franchises from scratch and led both to Super Bowls and at least five conference title games, winning double-digit playoff games with each. He is the only coach in NFL history to have achieved this remarkable feat.

Reid's accomplishments include:

Advertisment

Three Super Bowl championships

Five Super Bowl appearances

Eleven conference championship games

26 playoff wins

Reid ranks fourth all-time in regular-season wins with 258, trailing only Don Shula (328), George Halas (318), and Belichick (302). His 26 postseason wins are five behind Belichick.

A Legacy That Speaks for Itself

Advertisment

Reid's success has silenced any lingering questions about his Hall of Fame candidacy. With back-to-back Super Bowl championships, he has solidified his place among the greatest coaches in NFL history. Even Patrick Mahomes, the star quarterback of the Chiefs, believes Reid is the best coach of all time.

"The way he's able to navigate every single team he has, continue to have success no matter where he's at, he brings out the best of me because he lets me be me," Mahomes said following the Chiefs' 25-22 overtime victory against the 49ers in Super Bowl LVIII. "I think that's important – he doesn't try to make me anyone else. I don't think I'd be the quarterback that I am if I didn't have Coach Reid being my head coach."

The Recipe for Success

Advertisment

What sets Reid apart from his coaching peers is his ability to succeed with many different quarterbacks. Reid has won games with Doug Pederson, Donovan McNabb, Jeff Garcia, Kevin Kolb, Michael Vick, Vince Young, Nick Foles, Alex Smith, and, of course, Patrick Mahomes. Belichick was successful with one quarterback - Tom Brady. Noll won all of his Super Bowls with Terry Bradshaw, and Walsh won his three with Joe Montana under center. Reid's ability to develop quarterbacks and adapt his coaching style to fit their strengths is unparalleled.

As the Chiefs and Reid prepare for the 2024 season, they have an excellent chance to be the NFL's first three-peat in the Super Bowl era. With Mahomes under center and Reid at the helm, the future looks bright for this dynamic duo.

When asked about retirement, Reid's response was simple and to the point. "I haven't even thought about it," he said. And that's exactly what makes him such a formidable force in the NFL.