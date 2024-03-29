Andy Murray Withdraws from Monte Carlo Masters, Munich Open Due to Ankle Injury

Andy Murray, the esteemed Scottish tennis player, will not participate in the upcoming Monte Carlo Masters and Munich Open next month, his team announced on Friday. This decision comes after Murray sustained a significant ankle injury during his exit from the Miami Open, casting uncertainty over his return to the tennis courts. The 36-year-old athlete twisted his ankle during the deciding set of his match against Czech player Tomas Machac in southern Florida, leading to ruptured ligaments.

Immediate Aftermath and Recovery Plans

