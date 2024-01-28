Andy Jankowiak Wins Fourth Gambler's Classic TQ Midget Race, Ryan Flores Clinches Championship

The NAPA Auto Parts Atlantic City Indoor Race Weekend culminated in a thrilling spectacle as Andy Jankowiak clinched his fourth victory in the Gambler's Classic TQ Midget feature race. The Atlantic City’s Boardwalk Hall was abuzz with adrenaline and excitement as Jankowiak battled it out in a 40-lap race to secure a grand prize of $5,000.

Jankowiak's Path to Victory

Jankowiak, hailing from Tonawanda, NY, capitalized on a pivotal incident that saw race leaders Ryan Flores and Tanner VanDoren tangled up, leading to a dramatic shift in the race's dynamics. The unexpected turn of events allowed Jankowiak to secure a stunning triumph, further cementing his position as a formidable player in the Indoor Auto Racing Series.

Other Top Finishers

Among the top finishers of the race were Matt Janisch, Tommy Catalano, Kyle Lick, and Briggs Danner, who showcased exceptional driving skills on the track. Despite a challenging race, these racers made it to the top, underlining the high level of competition seen in the event.

Flores Secures Championship Despite Setback

Despite finishing 13th in the 26-car field, Ryan Flores managed to secure the championship of the three-race indoor series sponsored by VP Racing Fuels. Flores demonstrated remarkable resilience and racing acumen, leading competitors in Allentown, Pennsylvania, and Trenton. Although an incident with Tanner VanDoren disrupted Flores' lead in the Classic, he managed to emerge as the series champion, a testament to his consistent performance throughout the series. Flores was awarded the TC Cup Trophy, in memory of the late Ted Christopher, a legendary TQ midget racer.

Other Event Highlights

The NAPA Auto Parts Atlantic City Indoor Race Weekend also featured other gripping races, such as the 25-lap Boardwalk Hall Champ Kart feature. Logan Crisafulli emerged victorious for the second year in a row in this race. The 25-lap Slingshots A Main race was clinched by Brett Bieber, with Scott Neary securing the series championship. The 20-lap Dirt 600 Micro Sprints race was won by Kyle Lick, adding another feather to his cap.