en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Health

Andy Craddock: Rising Above Physical Constraints to Set New World Record

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:39 am EST
Andy Craddock: Rising Above Physical Constraints to Set New World Record

Andy Craddock, a 55-year-old from Acocks Green, stands ready to defy the odds and set a new Guinness World Record for the longest manual wheelchair push in a single day. Despite being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition and rheumatoid arthritis, his spirit remains undeterred. His determination is fueled by the dual purpose of breaking barriers in sports for disabled individuals and raising funds for a national cancer charity, Help Harry Help Others.

The Power of Resilience

Andy’s story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit. Living with chronic pain and carrying the burden of eleven fractures in his spine, he has continually risen above his physical constraints. His past accomplishments include completing a London Marathon and being chosen as a baton bearer at the Commonwealth Games—honors that bear witness to his unwavering resilience.

Championing Inclusivity in Sports

As a former postal worker and current sports coach, Andy is a staunch advocate for inclusivity in sports. Through his work with Make Change, an inclusive sport provider, he seeks to make sports accessible for disabled individuals. This record attempt is an extension of his advocacy, aiming to inspire and open doors for others facing similar challenges.

A Record-Breaking Attempt for a Noble Cause

Andy’s record-breaking attempt is not just about personal glory. Starting from Centenary Square in Birmingham at 12 pm on February 7, his goal is to complete a 142 km loop in his manual wheelchair, surpassing the current world record of 100 km. This gruelling journey will serve to raise funds for Help Harry Help Others—a charity offering support to cancer patients and their families. With nearly £300 raised so far, Andy’s venture is as much about giving back as it is about personal achievement.

Andy Craddock’s journey is a shining example of human resilience and the power of sport to transcend physical limitations. His upcoming world record attempt promises to inspire many and bring hope to those in need. As the date draws closer, he is encouraging public donations to bolster his cause and support the invaluable work of Help Harry Help Others.

0
Health Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Health

See more
4 mins ago
Vector Control Workers Attacked in Jamaica Amid Dengue Outbreak
In a disturbing turn of events, vector control workers in Portland, Jamaica, faced violent altercations as they were stoned, not once but twice in the year 2023, while performing their critical duties to combat dengue fever. These unsettling incidents transpired in the Belle Castle/Scott’s Run area and the Norwich community, putting a spotlight on the
Vector Control Workers Attacked in Jamaica Amid Dengue Outbreak
Rachel Webber: From Slimming World Member to Motivational Consultant
18 mins ago
Rachel Webber: From Slimming World Member to Motivational Consultant
UFC Vegas 84: Fighters Hospitalized Post Bouts, Health Updates Awaited
18 mins ago
UFC Vegas 84: Fighters Hospitalized Post Bouts, Health Updates Awaited
UNHCR and HUMAN ACCESS Spearhead Breastfeeding Awareness Initiative in Aden Governorate
7 mins ago
UNHCR and HUMAN ACCESS Spearhead Breastfeeding Awareness Initiative in Aden Governorate
Hansen Nichols, Former 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Contestant, Dies After Cancer Battle
10 mins ago
Hansen Nichols, Former 'Pinoy Dream Academy' Contestant, Dies After Cancer Battle
A Snapshot of Today's Key Developments Across Sectors
13 mins ago
A Snapshot of Today's Key Developments Across Sectors
Latest Headlines
World News
Port of Oakland Shuts Down as Thousands Protest Against Violence in Gaza and West Bank
40 seconds
Port of Oakland Shuts Down as Thousands Protest Against Violence in Gaza and West Bank
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage
44 seconds
Senator Bong Go Calls for Accountability in Panay Island Power Outage
Shuffling the Deck: Steve Smith to Open Batting for Australia
46 seconds
Shuffling the Deck: Steve Smith to Open Batting for Australia
Sheikh Hasina Gears Up for First Public Appearance Post Inauguration
54 seconds
Sheikh Hasina Gears Up for First Public Appearance Post Inauguration
Global Events Stir Interest: A Review of Recent Happenings
1 min
Global Events Stir Interest: A Review of Recent Happenings
TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu Submits Surety Amidst Tension
1 min
TDP Leader Chandrababu Naidu Submits Surety Amidst Tension
Tshering Tobgay: A Political Comeback Amid Bhutan's Economic Challenges
2 mins
Tshering Tobgay: A Political Comeback Amid Bhutan's Economic Challenges
Desert of Malibu's Astonishing Comeback Secures St Catherine Cup
3 mins
Desert of Malibu's Astonishing Comeback Secures St Catherine Cup
Stephen Varela Announces Bid for Western Colorado Congressional Seat
3 mins
Stephen Varela Announces Bid for Western Colorado Congressional Seat
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
1 hour
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
2 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
2 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
2 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
7 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app