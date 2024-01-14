Andy Craddock: Rising Above Physical Constraints to Set New World Record

Andy Craddock, a 55-year-old from Acocks Green, stands ready to defy the odds and set a new Guinness World Record for the longest manual wheelchair push in a single day. Despite being diagnosed with a rare autoimmune condition and rheumatoid arthritis, his spirit remains undeterred. His determination is fueled by the dual purpose of breaking barriers in sports for disabled individuals and raising funds for a national cancer charity, Help Harry Help Others.

The Power of Resilience

Andy’s story is a testament to the strength of the human spirit. Living with chronic pain and carrying the burden of eleven fractures in his spine, he has continually risen above his physical constraints. His past accomplishments include completing a London Marathon and being chosen as a baton bearer at the Commonwealth Games—honors that bear witness to his unwavering resilience.

Championing Inclusivity in Sports

As a former postal worker and current sports coach, Andy is a staunch advocate for inclusivity in sports. Through his work with Make Change, an inclusive sport provider, he seeks to make sports accessible for disabled individuals. This record attempt is an extension of his advocacy, aiming to inspire and open doors for others facing similar challenges.

A Record-Breaking Attempt for a Noble Cause

Andy’s record-breaking attempt is not just about personal glory. Starting from Centenary Square in Birmingham at 12 pm on February 7, his goal is to complete a 142 km loop in his manual wheelchair, surpassing the current world record of 100 km. This gruelling journey will serve to raise funds for Help Harry Help Others—a charity offering support to cancer patients and their families. With nearly £300 raised so far, Andy’s venture is as much about giving back as it is about personal achievement.

Andy Craddock’s journey is a shining example of human resilience and the power of sport to transcend physical limitations. His upcoming world record attempt promises to inspire many and bring hope to those in need. As the date draws closer, he is encouraging public donations to bolster his cause and support the invaluable work of Help Harry Help Others.