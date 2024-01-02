Andy Cook and Harry Lewis: The Power Duo of City’s Stellar 2023 Season
The year 2023 was a stellar one for football, particularly for City’s frontman, Andy Cook. The striker’s exceptional performance saw him leading the top four tiers of English football in headed goals with a tally of 13, outperforming Salford’s Matt Smith.
His prowess didn’t end there; Cook also held a commendable third place in overall goals, having netted 25 goals during the period. This accomplishment puts him ahead of football bigwigs like Mo Salah and only a few strides behind Erling Haaland and Alfie May, with the latter sitting comfortably at the top with 30 goals.
Goal Contributions and Assists
Cook’s contributions weren’t confined to his goal-scoring talents. His total goal contributions for the year amounted to 36, making him third in this category as well, a spot shared with the likes of Salah and Haaland.
His 11 assists also put him in the fourth position in terms of goal contributions, a testament to his well-rounded abilities as a forward player.
Harry Lewis’ Contribution to City’s Clean Sheets
Another player who deserves a mention for his contributions to City’s performance in 2023 is their goalkeeper, Harry Lewis.
Lewis’ performances have been integral in earning the team 21 clean sheets, placing them joint-eighth among the 92 clubs in all domestic competitions. Lewis individually racked up an impressive 20 of those clean sheets, ranking him third for individual clean sheets in the year.
A Year of Impressive Performances
While Cook and Lewis were making waves for City, Wrexham was also enjoying a top-performing year, with Macaulay Langstaff as their standout player. Langstaff emerged as the year’s top scorer with 39 overall goals in league action.
This performance played a significant role in Wrexham’s close contention with Notts County in the previous season’s National League, marking an impressive return for the latter to the EFL.
Subscribe to BNN Breaking
Sign up for our daily newsletter covering global breaking news around the world.
Comments