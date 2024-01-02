Andy Cook and Harry Lewis: The Power Duo of City’s Stellar 2023 Season

The year 2023 was a stellar one for football, particularly for City’s frontman, Andy Cook. The striker’s exceptional performance saw him leading the top four tiers of English football in headed goals with a tally of 13, outperforming Salford’s Matt Smith.

His prowess didn’t end there; Cook also held a commendable third place in overall goals, having netted 25 goals during the period. This accomplishment puts him ahead of football bigwigs like Mo Salah and only a few strides behind Erling Haaland and Alfie May, with the latter sitting comfortably at the top with 30 goals.

Goal Contributions and Assists

Cook’s contributions weren’t confined to his goal-scoring talents. His total goal contributions for the year amounted to 36, making him third in this category as well, a spot shared with the likes of Salah and Haaland.

His 11 assists also put him in the fourth position in terms of goal contributions, a testament to his well-rounded abilities as a forward player.

Harry Lewis’ Contribution to City’s Clean Sheets

Another player who deserves a mention for his contributions to City’s performance in 2023 is their goalkeeper, Harry Lewis.

Lewis’ performances have been integral in earning the team 21 clean sheets, placing them joint-eighth among the 92 clubs in all domestic competitions. Lewis individually racked up an impressive 20 of those clean sheets, ranking him third for individual clean sheets in the year.

A Year of Impressive Performances

While Cook and Lewis were making waves for City, Wrexham was also enjoying a top-performing year, with Macaulay Langstaff as their standout player. Langstaff emerged as the year’s top scorer with 39 overall goals in league action.

This performance played a significant role in Wrexham’s close contention with Notts County in the previous season’s National League, marking an impressive return for the latter to the EFL.