en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Andy Cook and Harry Lewis: The Power Duo of City’s Stellar 2023 Season

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 2, 2024 at 7:11 am EST | Updated: Jan 2, 2024 at 7:37 am EST
Andy Cook and Harry Lewis: The Power Duo of City’s Stellar 2023 Season

The year 2023 was a stellar one for football, particularly for City’s frontman, Andy Cook. The striker’s exceptional performance saw him leading the top four tiers of English football in headed goals with a tally of 13, outperforming Salford’s Matt Smith.

His prowess didn’t end there; Cook also held a commendable third place in overall goals, having netted 25 goals during the period. This accomplishment puts him ahead of football bigwigs like Mo Salah and only a few strides behind Erling Haaland and Alfie May, with the latter sitting comfortably at the top with 30 goals.

Goal Contributions and Assists

Cook’s contributions weren’t confined to his goal-scoring talents. His total goal contributions for the year amounted to 36, making him third in this category as well, a spot shared with the likes of Salah and Haaland.

His 11 assists also put him in the fourth position in terms of goal contributions, a testament to his well-rounded abilities as a forward player.

Harry Lewis’ Contribution to City’s Clean Sheets

Another player who deserves a mention for his contributions to City’s performance in 2023 is their goalkeeper, Harry Lewis.

Lewis’ performances have been integral in earning the team 21 clean sheets, placing them joint-eighth among the 92 clubs in all domestic competitions. Lewis individually racked up an impressive 20 of those clean sheets, ranking him third for individual clean sheets in the year.

A Year of Impressive Performances

While Cook and Lewis were making waves for City, Wrexham was also enjoying a top-performing year, with Macaulay Langstaff as their standout player. Langstaff emerged as the year’s top scorer with 39 overall goals in league action.

This performance played a significant role in Wrexham’s close contention with Notts County in the previous season’s National League, marking an impressive return for the latter to the EFL.

0
Sports United Kingdom
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

UL Monroe Warhawks Host Marshall Thundering Herd in Bid to Extend Winning Streak

By Salman Khan

Florida Atlantic Owls Vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Pivotal Encounter in AAC Play Season

By Salman Khan

Fakenham Racecourse Cancels Races over Safety Concerns

By Salman Khan

Paralympian Reece Dunn Bags £140,000 Prize from BOTB

By Salman Khan

Vermont Catamounts vs. Brown Bears: A Division 1 Basketball Showdown ...
@Sports · 2 mins
Vermont Catamounts vs. Brown Bears: A Division 1 Basketball Showdown ...
heart comment 0
Race to Georgia Golf Series Partners with Emirates Golf Federation: A Breakthrough for Golf in UAE

By Salman Khan

Race to Georgia Golf Series Partners with Emirates Golf Federation: A Breakthrough for Golf in UAE
Anticipated Conference Play Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. Radford Highlanders

By Salman Khan

Anticipated Conference Play Matchup: High Point Panthers vs. Radford Highlanders
Djokovic and Tsitsipas Overcome Injury Concerns in United Cup

By Salman Khan

Djokovic and Tsitsipas Overcome Injury Concerns in United Cup
Liverpool Football Club Recalls Loaned Players Amidst Premier League Season

By Salman Khan

Liverpool Football Club Recalls Loaned Players Amidst Premier League Season
Latest Headlines
World News
UL Monroe Warhawks Host Marshall Thundering Herd in Bid to Extend Winning Streak
1 min
UL Monroe Warhawks Host Marshall Thundering Herd in Bid to Extend Winning Streak
House Republicans Probe Hunter Biden's Business Activities: Political Strategy or Real Concern?
1 min
House Republicans Probe Hunter Biden's Business Activities: Political Strategy or Real Concern?
Florida Atlantic Owls Vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Pivotal Encounter in AAC Play Season
1 min
Florida Atlantic Owls Vs. East Carolina Pirates: A Pivotal Encounter in AAC Play Season
UK Government's 'Processed' Asylum Claims Draw Criticism Amid Unresolved Cases
2 mins
UK Government's 'Processed' Asylum Claims Draw Criticism Amid Unresolved Cases
Fakenham Racecourse Cancels Races over Safety Concerns
2 mins
Fakenham Racecourse Cancels Races over Safety Concerns
Paralympian Reece Dunn Bags £140,000 Prize from BOTB
2 mins
Paralympian Reece Dunn Bags £140,000 Prize from BOTB
Vermont Catamounts vs. Brown Bears: A Division 1 Basketball Showdown
3 mins
Vermont Catamounts vs. Brown Bears: A Division 1 Basketball Showdown
Race to Georgia Golf Series Partners with Emirates Golf Federation: A Breakthrough for Golf in UAE
3 mins
Race to Georgia Golf Series Partners with Emirates Golf Federation: A Breakthrough for Golf in UAE
Trump's Trial and Michigan's Senate Primary: A Political Whirlwind
3 mins
Trump's Trial and Michigan's Senate Primary: A Political Whirlwind
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
2 hours
Kozhikode LLB Student Sets World Record for Memorizing US Presidents' Names
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
4 hours
UNGA Declaration Spotlights Eradication of Infectious Diseases of Poverty
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
5 hours
2024 Dawns: A World of Celebrations Amidst Conflicts
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
5 hours
Red Weather Alert Issued by Jersey Met: Severe Winds Expected, Six Locals Recognized by King
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
6 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
6 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
7 hours
New Year's Eve in Conflict Zones: A Ukrainian Medic's Wish for Peace and Rising Tensions in Latvia
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
7 hours
The Balancing Act: Navigating International Lending Landscape
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension
8 hours
2024: A New Year of Hope and Apprehension

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app