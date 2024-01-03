Andrew Puttick Appointed New Batting Coach for Afghanistan, Gordon Parsons to Mentor U19 Team

In an exciting development in the cricketing world, the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) announced the appointment of Andrew Puttick, a seasoned South African cricketer, as the new lead batting coach for Afghanistan’s national cricket team. A veteran of the sport, Puttick has an illustrious career that embraces not only a noteworthy domestic career but also a significant coaching experience.

A Storied Career

A left-handed opening batter, Puttick may have only appeared in one ODI for South Africa, but his domestic career is nothing short of impressive. He has played in 173 first-class matches, 172 List A matches, and 83 T20 matches, amassing a mammoth total of approximately 17,000 runs. These figures present a testament to Puttick’s unyielding prowess and consistent performance throughout his playing career.

Experience as a Coach

Puttick’s experience as a coach is equally formidable. Prior to his appointment with the ACB, he served as the batting coach for the Pakistan men’s team in 2023. Additionally, he has been involved with various South African domestic teams and national women’s teams, directly contributing to the growth and development of numerous cricketers. His wealth of experience is expected to be a significant asset in shaping the future of Afghanistan’s national cricket team.

A Year-Long Commitment

Puttick has been granted a one-year contract and will accompany Afghanistan in their upcoming T20I tour of India, starting January 11. This new chapter in his coaching career offers him the opportunity to bring his expertise and cricketing acumen to the service of the Afghan team.

Gordon Parsons: Mentor for the U19 Team

In parallel to Puttick’s appointment, the ACB also introduced Gordon Parsons, a former domestic cricket player in England and South Africa, as the mentor for Afghanistan’s U19 cricket team. Parsons, a right-arm medium-fast bowling all-rounder who batted left-handed, has a rich playing history coupled with a successful coaching background, including a stint with the Highveld Lions in South Africa. He has joined the Afghanistan U19 Team in South Africa to prepare for the upcoming ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2024. Parsons, also a relative of former South Africa captain Hansie Cronje, brings a wealth of experience and wisdom to the young Afghan cricketers, paving their path towards international recognition.