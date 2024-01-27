Andrew Coscoran Sets New Irish Indoor 5000m Record

Andrew Coscoran, a household name in Irish athletics, has made yet another significant stride in his career. The 27-year-old Star of the Sea AC athlete, recently crowned 'Meath Athlete of the Year,' has set a new Irish Indoor 5000m record, pushing the boundaries of the sport in Ireland even further. His record-breaking performance took place at the BU John Thomas Terrier Classic in Boston, where he clocked an impressive 13.12.56, finishing seventh in the event.

A New Record in Sight

South African runner Adriaan Wildschutt emerged victorious in the race, registering a time of 12.56.76. However, the event was a personal victory for Coscoran, breaking the previous Irish record by a significant margin of more than four seconds. This record was previously held by none other than his training partner Brian Fay since December 2022.

Not His First Rodeo

Remarkably, this is not Coscoran's first encounter with record-breaking success. He previously shattered the Irish 1500m indoor and outdoor records, demonstrating a consistent upward trajectory in his career. Coscoran's achievements are not just personal victories but are also indicative of the continued advancement of Irish athletics on a global platform.

Brian Fay's Endeavour

Brian Fay, who now passes the baton of the 5000m record to his training partner, also competed in the same event at the BU John Thomas Terrier Classic. Despite not retaining his previous record, Fay put up a commendable fight, finishing 10th with a time of 13.17.21.

As Andrew Coscoran's new record marks another milestone in his career, it simultaneously underscores the relentless spirit of Irish athletes and the growing prowess of Irish athletics on the international stage.