Andrew Campos Retains Featherweight Title at LXF 13, Shares Personal Transformation

In a breathtaking display of agility and tenacity, Andrew Campos reaffirmed his dominance in the Featherweight division at Lights Out Xtreme Fighting 13 (LXF 13). Campos successfully defended his title against Daniel Renteria, bringing the match to a swift close with a triangle choke submission merely 48 seconds into the face-off. Thunder Studios in Long Beach, California, throbbed with the palpable intensity of the moment.

A Striking Victory and a Personal Revelation

Campos’ victory was indeed remarkable, but it was his post-fight speech that held the audience captive. The 24-year-old fighter laid bare a personal journey of transformation, shedding light on his past lifestyle, which included daily indulgence in marijuana and pornography. He spoke of renouncing these habits and dedicating his life to God—a spiritual metamorphosis he attributes to his ring successes.

Campos’ Aspirations: Muscle, Mastery, and Profession

With a formidable record of 5-1 and several quick finishes under his belt, Campos is far from content. He is driven by the ambition to further improve his skills, gain muscle mass, and eventually transition into the professional league. His unyielding spirit and unwavering determination are likely to propel him towards his goals.

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting and its Evolution

Lights Out Xtreme Fighting, the promotion hosting the electrifying event, is the brainchild of former NFL linebacker Shawn Merriman. Merriman, in a recent announcement, revealed a partnership with Street Beefs, a fight promotion that has gained considerable traction as an internet sensation. This collaboration adds another intriguing chapter to the evolution of LXF.