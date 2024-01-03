Andretti Global’s Off-Season Overhaul: New Livery and Driver on Board

In a significant off-season development, Andretti Global has unveiled a fresh rebrand and a striking new livery in the world of Formula E. The rebrand comes accompanied with the signing of a new driver, Norman Nato, who replaces Andre Lotterer, following a challenging 2022-23 campaign.

Shifting Powertrains, Consistent Performance

Norman Nato’s entry into Andretti Global stems from a diverse background in Formula E. Having driven for three distinct teams and operated three different powertrains over his two full campaigns, Nato brings a breadth of experience to his new position. Despite initial struggles at the onset of his Formula E tenure, Nato displayed notable improvement towards the end of the season.

A Late Bloomer with Potential

Nato’s impressive run of form in the second half of the previous season did not go unnoticed. His ability to finish strong and consistently score points caught the attention of Andretti Global. This late-season uptrend in performance, coupled with his experience, has made Nato a valuable asset for his new team.

Eyeing Long-Term Success

As Nato joins Andretti Global, he faces the challenge of adapting to Porsche’s system. Still, he remains undeterred, aiming to contribute significantly to Andretti’s success in the teams’ championship. With his eyes set on a long-term relationship with the team, Nato seeks to adapt swiftly and enhance his prospects of fighting for the drivers’ championship in the future.

Reigning champion Jake Dennis, meanwhile, has opted to use the prestigious number 1 plate, indicating the team’s ambitions for the coming season. With these strategic changes, Andretti Global looks poised to make a strong statement in the Formula E landscape.