Andre Roberson to Bolster Strong Group Team in Dubai

Professional basketball player, Andre Roberson, recently revealed his forthcoming participation with the Strong Group team in Dubai in an exclusive interview with ABS-CBN News. The former Oklahoma City Thunder player's move to Dubai signifies an exciting new chapter in his career and illustrates the increasing trend of basketball players seeking opportunities in international leagues.

Andre Roberson Joins Strong Group

Known for his defensive prowess, Roberson is set to join the Strong Group, substantially enhancing their defensive capabilities. This move follows a brief stint in the NBA G-League and a few games with the Brooklyn Nets, part of his comeback after a knee injury. However, it's his first time playing overseas outside the NBA, marking a significant transition.

A New Challenge in Dubai

Roberson expressed excitement and gratitude for the opportunity to play with the Strong Group, a team predominantly composed of the Philippines' top collegiate stars. He acknowledged the uncertainty of his return to the NBA but remains committed to giving his best day by day. Indeed, his experience and skill set are expected to bring a competitive edge to the team.

Impact on International Basketball

Roberson's move to Dubai is more than a personal career step; it's indicative of a broader trend within basketball. Increasingly, players are exploring opportunities in international leagues, offering new experiences and exposure to different styles of play. While the NBA remains a prestigious platform, the allure of international basketball is undeniably growing, and players like Roberson are leading the way.