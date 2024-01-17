Andre Gomes' Free-Kick Secures Everton's Narrow Win Over Crystal Palace in FA Cup Replay

In an FA Cup third-round replay marked by freezing temperatures and a low scoring affair, Everton edged Crystal Palace 1-0 on the back of Andre Gomes' brilliant free-kick. This victory was Everton's first third-round triumph over top-flight opposition in this prestigious competition since 1988.

Gomes' Stunning Free-Kick Breaks Everton's Dry Spell

Andre Gomes' first goal at Goodison Park in nearly half a decade proved to be the game's highlight. His long-range curler ended Everton's prolonged drought of goals from direct free-kicks, which had extended back to August 2019. Gomes, who was starting just his second match for Everton since May 2022, shone with his second goal in five appearances.

Everton's Stand-In Keeper Steps Up

With Seamus Coleman and Abdoulaye Doucoure sidelined due to knocks, and first-choice goalkeeper Jordan Pickford rested, Everton's resilience was put to the test. Joao Virginia, stepping in for Pickford, rose to the challenge. His string of key saves, including a crucial stop against Tyrick Mitchell's effort, helped Everton keep a clean sheet and secure the win.

Crystal Palace's Substitution Decision Draws Criticism

Crystal Palace, despite controlling the final third better, was unable to break Everton's steadfast defense. A controversial decision to substitute their star player, Eberechi Eze, was met with disapproval from their fans. Despite their better playmaking, the lack of decisiveness in the final third and the inability to convert opportunities into goals left them trailing.

In the wake of this win, Everton is now set to face Luton in a home tie. Both teams, currently grappling with struggles in the Premier League, will be looking to leverage this opportunity to turn their fortunes around.