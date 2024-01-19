Andre Dozzell Joins Birmingham City on Loan from Queens Park Rangers

Following a series of negotiations, Birmingham City has successfully secured a loan deal for Queens Park Rangers midfielder, Andre Dozzell. The move, which will see the 24-year-old player remain with the Championship club for the rest of the 2023-24 campaign, marks the first signing by the newly appointed manager, Tony Mowbray.

A Strategic Acquisition

Mowbray, who was appointed as the club's manager earlier this month, views Dozzell as a valuable addition to the team. The connection between the two goes beyond the pitch, tracing its roots to Mowbray's personal acquaintance with Jason Dozzell, Andre's father and former teammate. The new manager sees Andre's addition as a strategic move, particularly for the upcoming derby against Stoke City.

Dozzell's Journey

Dozzell, who switched from Ipswich Town to QPR in 2021, has made significant contributions to the west London club. With 27 appearances across all competitions this season—25 of which were league matches—and a total of 98 appearances for QPR, he has undoubtedly left a mark. His performance this season has also been noteworthy, with two goals and an assist to his name.

Looking Forward

Upon the announcement of his loan transfer, Dozzell expressed both excitement and gratitude. He reiterated his commitment to making significant contributions to Birmingham City, and thanked those who played a role in facilitating his transfer. The move to Birmingham City presents Dozzell with a new challenge and an opportunity to further his career in a familiar yet different setting.