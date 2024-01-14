en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Australia

Andre Agassi Lights Up Australian Open 2024: Anoints Djokovic, Shows Empathy for Kyrgios

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 12:22 am EST
Andre Agassi Lights Up Australian Open 2024: Anoints Djokovic, Shows Empathy for Kyrgios

As the sun dawned on the 2024 Australian Open, a familiar figure graced the courts of Melbourne Park. Andre Agassi, a titan of tennis, four-time champion of this prestigious tournament, and a former world No. 1, made a remarkable return, not to compete, but to engage with the current and past glitterati of the ATP Tour.

Agassi: A Blend of Nostalgia and Insight

Agassi was seen mingling with players, conducting interviews with various broadcasters, and even participating in a photo session alongside Australian tennis icon Evonne Goolagong Cawley. Both Agassi and Goolagong Cawley, each a four-time singles champion, posed with the Australian Open trophies, making a symbolic statement of their legendary status in the sport. This blend of nostalgia and insight brought an element of charm to the ongoing tournament.

Agassi Anoints Djokovic as the Greatest

Yet, Agassi’s presence was far from ceremonial. He took the opportunity to express his views on the current state of the game. He anointed Novak Djokovic, a 10-time champion at the Australian Open, as the greatest men’s player of all time. Although he acknowledged the contributions of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, he emphasized Djokovic’s unmatched dominance, especially at the Australian Open.

Agassi’s Empathy for Kyrgios

Agassi also opened up about his own struggles, drawing parallels with Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, who is currently on a break due to injuries. Expressing a desire to meet with Kyrgios, Agassi offered to share his experiences, in hopes of helping the young star navigate his journey. Despite not being able to play, Kyrgios will provide commentary for Eurosport during the tournament, offering his insights from the booth.

0
Australia Sports Tennis
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Australia

See more
10 mins ago
Man Rescued from Opal Mine Shaft in Dramatic Three-Hour Operation
In the remote outbacks of South Australia, nestled in the quaint opal mining town of Coober Pedy, a dramatic rescue operation unfolded as dusk fell over the Nine Mile opal field. An anonymous call to emergency services around 8pm flagged an urgent situation: a man, trapped in a mine shaft, needed immediate rescue. Three-Hour Rescue
Man Rescued from Opal Mine Shaft in Dramatic Three-Hour Operation
Tragic Loss of Rising Surf Star Logan Steinwede: A Family's Grief and Message
28 mins ago
Tragic Loss of Rising Surf Star Logan Steinwede: A Family's Grief and Message
End of an Era: Shaun Marsh Bids Farewell to Professional Cricket
33 mins ago
End of an Era: Shaun Marsh Bids Farewell to Professional Cricket
Extreme Weather Triggers Massive Flooding in Victoria, Australia: Hundreds Evacuated
20 mins ago
Extreme Weather Triggers Massive Flooding in Victoria, Australia: Hundreds Evacuated
Australian Open Kicks Off: Jannik Sinner Shines, Djokovic and Sabalenka Await Their Turn
23 mins ago
Australian Open Kicks Off: Jannik Sinner Shines, Djokovic and Sabalenka Await Their Turn
Vandalism at Melbourne's Jewish Community Centre on Day of Global Solidarity Ride
27 mins ago
Vandalism at Melbourne's Jewish Community Centre on Day of Global Solidarity Ride
Latest Headlines
World News
UFC Vegas 84: Fighters Hospitalized Post Bouts, Health Updates Awaited
18 seconds
UFC Vegas 84: Fighters Hospitalized Post Bouts, Health Updates Awaited
Omaha Emerges Victorious in Intense College Basketball Showdown
47 seconds
Omaha Emerges Victorious in Intense College Basketball Showdown
Massive Rally in London Demonstrates Solidarity with Gaza Amid Israeli Conflict
1 min
Massive Rally in London Demonstrates Solidarity with Gaza Amid Israeli Conflict
Gilgeous-Alexander's Stellar Performance Leads Thunder to Victory over Magic
1 min
Gilgeous-Alexander's Stellar Performance Leads Thunder to Victory over Magic
Cal Baptist Secures Victory Against Abilene Christian in College Basketball Showdown
1 min
Cal Baptist Secures Victory Against Abilene Christian in College Basketball Showdown
Cal Baptist Triumphs Over Abilene Christian in College Basketball Showdown
1 min
Cal Baptist Triumphs Over Abilene Christian in College Basketball Showdown
Omaha Triumphs Over North Dakota State in High-Scoring Basketball Game
1 min
Omaha Triumphs Over North Dakota State in High-Scoring Basketball Game
Former MLB Players Seek to Boost African-American Participation in Baseball
2 mins
Former MLB Players Seek to Boost African-American Participation in Baseball
Baylor Outlasts Cincinnati in a Tightly Contested College Basketball Game
2 mins
Baylor Outlasts Cincinnati in a Tightly Contested College Basketball Game
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
51 mins
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
1 hour
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
1 hour
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
1 hour
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
1 hour
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
6 hours
Monarchs in the Modern Age: A Look at Global Governance in 2024
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
6 hours
Visual Chronicle of Our Times: AFP Pictures of the Week Capture Global Events
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
6 hours
Covid-19 Still Claims 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Calls for Continued Vigilance
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO
7 hours
COVID-19: Persistent Global Threat with 10,000 Monthly Deaths, Says WHO

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app