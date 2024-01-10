Andre Adams to Lead as Bowling Coach for New Zealand’s Men’s Cricket Team

Former New Zealand cricketer Andre Adams has been appointed as the bowling coach for the New Zealand men’s national cricket team, ahead of their upcoming T20I series against Pakistan. This critical assignment follows the exit of Shane Jurgensen, who stepped down from the role after the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Adams’ Rich Cricketing Legacy

Adams boasts a rich cricketing legacy with substantial experience both as a player and coach. He has donned the black cap for New Zealand and has helped coach various teams across the globe. Notably, his stint as a coach includes a role where he successfully aided Australian pacer Mitchell Starc in refining his form. His most recent position was as the fast bowling coach for the New Zealand women’s team.

Taking the Helm in Auckland

Joining the team led by head coach Gary Stead, Adams will commence his tenure in Auckland. The T20I series against Pakistan is slated to begin on January 12 at Eden Park. The series will then move on to other cities, with the final two games scheduled in Christchurch. During this period, Chris Donaldson and Simon Insley will take a breather, with Matt Long and Dave Meiring stepping in to fulfil their roles.

The Challenge Ahead

As the bowling coach, Adams faces a significant opportunity to influence New Zealand’s cricket performance at an international level. The upcoming T20I series against Pakistan will be the first clash between the two teams since the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India. Devon Conway, a key player for New Zealand, acknowledged the challenge of facing Pakistan’s skilled batting and bowling unit but affirmed the team’s readiness for the challenge ahead. The series will also serve as a crucial preparation platform for the T20 World Cup 2024.