Sports

Andover Trojans Dominate in Doubleheader Against Salina South

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 12:56 am EST
Andover Trojans Dominate in Doubleheader Against Salina South

High school basketball was back in action on Friday night, as the Salina South teams clashed with the mighty Andover Trojans after an extended winter hiatus. The games were a testament to Andover’s prowess and Salina South’s determination, with the Trojans demonstrating why they are top contenders this season.

Andover Girls Maintain Unbeaten Streak

The Trojan girls, undefeated and top-ranked, proved their mettle yet again with a convincing win over Salina South. The team, led by Aaliyah Green and Alana Shetlar, put on a brilliant show of skill and strategy. Aaliyah Green stood out with her impressive 24-point contribution, while Alana Shetlar added 10 points to the score. South’s leading scorer, Paityn Fritz, found it difficult to navigate through the Trojan girls’ strong defense. Despite Tamia Cheeks’ commendable efforts, the Andover girls remained unbeaten, moving their record to a perfect 8-0, while Salina South fell to 5-2.

Andover Boys Outshine Salina South

In the boys’ match-up, Andover showcased another dominant performance, with Blake Rucker and Josh Kim leading the charge. Rucker, with his 22-point haul, and Kim, adding 21 points, were instrumental in Andover’s 72-37 win over Salina South. Salina South’s boys, despite their valiant efforts, were unable to break their losing streak and fell to 0-7.

Upcoming Salina Invitational Tournament

Both teams now set their sights on the upcoming Salina Invitational Tournament. The Andover girls will face off against Junction City, while the Salina South girls will challenge Abilene. The Andover boys, on the other hand, will battle Salina Central, and Salina South boys will encounter the top-seeded Abilene in the opening rounds. This tournament will be a crucial test for all teams involved, setting the tone for the rest of the season.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

