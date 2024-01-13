en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Sports

Anderson Cooper’s Humorous Struggle with NFL Logos on ‘Anderson Cooper 360’

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 3:02 pm EST
Anderson Cooper’s Humorous Struggle with NFL Logos on ‘Anderson Cooper 360’

In a light-hearted episode of ‘Anderson Cooper 360,’ CNN anchor Anderson Cooper found himself in an amusing predicament. He was challenged by CNN’s senior data analyst, Harry Enten, to identify NFL team logos ahead of the Saturday wild-card games. The segment, intended for a bit of fun, showcased Cooper’s humorous struggle with the logos, providing a stark contrast to his usual expertise in delivering current global events.

A Hilarious Misidentification

The CNN anchor initially mistook the Houston Texans logo for the Buffalo Bills. This confusion was only the beginning, as Cooper continued to furnish incorrect guesses throughout the segment. His attempts to identify the logos led to some entertainingly offbeat suggestions. The ‘fighting Toros’ was his guess for the Texans, while he suggested ‘Princeton’ for the Cleveland Browns. Despite his struggle, the segment was filled with laughter and good-natured ribbing.

Further Amusing Guesses

Cooper’s adventurous foray into the world of NFL logos didn’t stop there. He amusingly proposed the ‘LA Rockets’ and ‘Blue Lions.’ The latter eventually led him to correctly identify the ‘Detroit Lions,’ amidst the collective amusement of his colleagues. The segment served as a funny reminder of Cooper’s disconnect with NFL teams and logos, a stark contrast to his usual insightful analysis of global events.

A Lesson Learned

In the midst of the hilarity, Cooper shared a personal anecdote about his inadvertent faux pas at a Chicago airport. Unaware of the implications of sports affiliations, he had worn a sports hat with an unrecognized logo. This earned him disapproval from the locals, leading to a lesson learned about not wearing hats with ‘characters’ he didn’t know. Enten concluded by advising Cooper never to wear a Green Bay Packers hat in Chicago, a team whose logo Cooper did, this time, recognize. The light-hearted segment concluded, leaving its audience with a grin and providing a delightful departure from the usual news cycle.

0
Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Sports

See more
53 seconds ago
Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery of Jeepney Driver in Manila
A dramatic robbery attempt was foiled on Friday, in Manila, when a man identified as Felix Brillante Babon, allegedly tried to rob a jeepney driver at knifepoint. The incident occurred along the bustling Ramon Magsaysay Boulevard in Sta. Mesa, Manila. The driver, showing remarkable courage, managed to escape the situation and sought immediate help from
Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery of Jeepney Driver in Manila
Ivory Coast Welcomes Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
14 mins ago
Ivory Coast Welcomes Africa Cup of Nations Amid High Expectations and Tight Security
Manchester City Secures Vital Win Against Newcastle with De Bruyne's Impact Off the Bench
16 mins ago
Manchester City Secures Vital Win Against Newcastle with De Bruyne's Impact Off the Bench
Parental Misconduct in Youth Sports: An Underestimated Problem
3 mins ago
Parental Misconduct in Youth Sports: An Underestimated Problem
Exequiel Palacios's Last-Minute Goal Secures Victory for Bayer Leverkusen in Crucial Bundesliga Match
7 mins ago
Exequiel Palacios's Last-Minute Goal Secures Victory for Bayer Leverkusen in Crucial Bundesliga Match
Manchester City's Calculated Quiet: A Prelude to Summer Transfer Window Storm
7 mins ago
Manchester City's Calculated Quiet: A Prelude to Summer Transfer Window Storm
Latest Headlines
World News
Trump Expresses Gratitude to Former Mobster Sammy 'the Bull' Gravano
7 seconds
Trump Expresses Gratitude to Former Mobster Sammy 'the Bull' Gravano
Brooklyn School Sheltering Migrants Amid Weather Crisis Sparks Controversy
50 seconds
Brooklyn School Sheltering Migrants Amid Weather Crisis Sparks Controversy
Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery of Jeepney Driver in Manila
53 seconds
Man Arrested for Attempted Robbery of Jeepney Driver in Manila
Parental Misconduct in Youth Sports: An Underestimated Problem
3 mins
Parental Misconduct in Youth Sports: An Underestimated Problem
Western Australia Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Deaths and Hospital Admissions
4 mins
Western Australia Witnesses Surge in COVID-19 Deaths and Hospital Admissions
Ron DeSantis's Presidential Campaign Loses Momentum in Iowa
4 mins
Ron DeSantis's Presidential Campaign Loses Momentum in Iowa
Trump Turns New York Civil Fraud Trial into Campaign Rally
4 mins
Trump Turns New York Civil Fraud Trial into Campaign Rally
Sleep-focused Tourism: A New Era of Rest and Recovery in Travel
6 mins
Sleep-focused Tourism: A New Era of Rest and Recovery in Travel
Kit Harington Shares His Mental Health Journey: A Stark Contrast to Jon Snow
6 mins
Kit Harington Shares His Mental Health Journey: A Stark Contrast to Jon Snow
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
3 hours
2024: A Year of Pivotal Global Events and Transformative Developments
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
3 hours
New 'Bags Bags Bags Reforged' Mod Enhances Inventory Management in Baldur's Gate 3
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
3 hours
CES 2024: Unveiling AI-Powered Innovations and the Future of Everyday Life
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
4 hours
Global News Roundup: Military Strikes, Political Unrest, and Cultural Moments
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
5 hours
Maimunah Mohd Sharif: A Transformative Tenure at UN-Habitat's Helm
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
5 hours
Covid-19 Continues to Claim 10,000 Lives Monthly: WHO Emphasizes Vigilance
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
6 hours
India's Assertive Presence at the World Economic Forum in Davos
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
7 hours
Covid-19: WHO Reports Significant Monthly Death Toll, Urges Continued Vigilance
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3
8 hours
The Hidden Significance of 'Tav' in Baldur's Gate 3

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app