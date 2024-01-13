Anderson Cooper’s Humorous Struggle with NFL Logos on ‘Anderson Cooper 360’

In a light-hearted episode of ‘Anderson Cooper 360,’ CNN anchor Anderson Cooper found himself in an amusing predicament. He was challenged by CNN’s senior data analyst, Harry Enten, to identify NFL team logos ahead of the Saturday wild-card games. The segment, intended for a bit of fun, showcased Cooper’s humorous struggle with the logos, providing a stark contrast to his usual expertise in delivering current global events.

A Hilarious Misidentification

The CNN anchor initially mistook the Houston Texans logo for the Buffalo Bills. This confusion was only the beginning, as Cooper continued to furnish incorrect guesses throughout the segment. His attempts to identify the logos led to some entertainingly offbeat suggestions. The ‘fighting Toros’ was his guess for the Texans, while he suggested ‘Princeton’ for the Cleveland Browns. Despite his struggle, the segment was filled with laughter and good-natured ribbing.

Further Amusing Guesses

Cooper’s adventurous foray into the world of NFL logos didn’t stop there. He amusingly proposed the ‘LA Rockets’ and ‘Blue Lions.’ The latter eventually led him to correctly identify the ‘Detroit Lions,’ amidst the collective amusement of his colleagues. The segment served as a funny reminder of Cooper’s disconnect with NFL teams and logos, a stark contrast to his usual insightful analysis of global events.

A Lesson Learned

In the midst of the hilarity, Cooper shared a personal anecdote about his inadvertent faux pas at a Chicago airport. Unaware of the implications of sports affiliations, he had worn a sports hat with an unrecognized logo. This earned him disapproval from the locals, leading to a lesson learned about not wearing hats with ‘characters’ he didn’t know. Enten concluded by advising Cooper never to wear a Green Bay Packers hat in Chicago, a team whose logo Cooper did, this time, recognize. The light-hearted segment concluded, leaving its audience with a grin and providing a delightful departure from the usual news cycle.