en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Russia

Anatoly Malykhin’s Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 3, 2024 at 3:15 am EST
Anatoly Malykhin’s Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship

Anatoly Malykhin, the charismatic star of ONE Championship, and holder of both the ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world titles, is preparing to step into the ring once more. The Russian combat sports athlete, fondly known as “Sladkiy”, will take on Reinier de Ridder at ONE 166 slated for March. This epic battle will see Malykhin potentially crowned as a three-division world champion, as he aspires to claim the ONE middleweight MMA world title.

From Avoiding the Refrigerator to Making History

Malykhin’s humorous yet disciplined approach to weight management is simple – avoid the refrigerator after 6 p.m. Coupled with a strong emphasis on cardio workouts, the skilled fighter ensures he stays in peak condition. Should Malykhin emerge victorious in the upcoming battle, he will etch his name in the annals of MMA history as the first three-division world champion.

An Illustrious Journey

Malykhin’s journey in the MMA world has been nothing short of meteoric. The star athlete first caught the world’s attention with a TKO victory against Alexandre Machado in his promotional debut back in 2021. This was swiftly followed by knockouts against Amir Aliakbari and Kirill Grishenko in the following year. These victories led to Malykhin being crowned interim ONE heavyweight MMA champion.

A Rematch to Remember

The upcoming fight is not the first time Malykhin and de Ridder will be trading blows. The Russian fighter had previously defeated de Ridder to claim the light heavyweight title. Later, Malykhin cemented his status as the undisputed heavyweight champion, clinching a third-round TKO against Arjan Bhullar. As the world eagerly awaits the rematch, the stakes are higher than ever. Malykhin’s quest to claim the middleweight title and create history will undoubtedly make this a match to remember.

0
Russia Sports
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Russia Allegedly Establishes Shell Companies in Uzbekistan to Evade Sanctions

By BNN Correspondents

Antalya Records Tourism Boost with Surge in Russian Visitors

By BNN Correspondents

Ukraine Successfully Repels Russia's Massive Aerial Attack: International Support in Focus

By BNN Correspondents

Daria Kasatkina Triumphs in Brisbane Tennis Tournament

By Salman Khan

Astrakhan's Fish Delicacies Penetrate Azerbaijani Market ...
@Azerbaijan · 25 mins
Astrakhan's Fish Delicacies Penetrate Azerbaijani Market ...
heart comment 0
Former CIA Employee Warns of U.S.’s Technological Inferiority in Potential Conflict with Russia

By BNN Correspondents

Former CIA Employee Warns of U.S.'s Technological Inferiority in Potential Conflict with Russia
Global Elections in 2024: A Litmus Test for the Health of Democracy

By BNN Correspondents

Global Elections in 2024: A Litmus Test for the Health of Democracy
Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Unfolding Events and Emerging Developments

By BNN Correspondents

Russia-Ukraine Conflict: Unfolding Events and Emerging Developments
Russia Escalates Conflict with Second Major Air Strike on Ukraine

By BNN Correspondents

Russia Escalates Conflict with Second Major Air Strike on Ukraine
Latest Headlines
World News
IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
12 seconds
IO Biotech's Phase 2 Trial Takes Off: An Investment Opportunity?
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements
17 seconds
2024 Elections: A Turning Point for Global Politics and Independence Movements
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
26 seconds
Kevin Martin Murphy: A Life of Faith, Service, and Love Remembered
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10
49 seconds
Dr. Ventaramaiah Naidu: The Ayurvedic Doctor Offering Affordable Healthcare for Rs 10
Mahoning County: A Day Packed with Governmental Meetings
54 seconds
Mahoning County: A Day Packed with Governmental Meetings
Football's Fascinating Facts: From Worst Managers to Penalty Kings
1 min
Football's Fascinating Facts: From Worst Managers to Penalty Kings
Young Talent Shines at the Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships
1 min
Young Talent Shines at the Maharashtra State Level Equestrian Championships
Borussia Dortmund Interested in Re-signing Jadon Sancho
1 min
Borussia Dortmund Interested in Re-signing Jadon Sancho
Strava 'Year In Sport: The Trend Report' Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends
2 mins
Strava 'Year In Sport: The Trend Report' Sheds Light on Global Fitness Trends
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
10 mins
World Braille Day 2024: Celebrating Louis Braille's Legacy and the Power of Inclusion
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
14 mins
32nd Anniversary of 'Wednesday Demonstration': A Resonating Call for Justice Amidst Regional Tensions
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
44 mins
Michael Smith Triumphs Over Michael Van Gerwen in Historic Darts Championship Match
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
4 hours
Vietnam's UNESCO Heritage Sites: A Rising Force in Global Tourism
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
6 hours
India's Truckers' Strike Called Off, Saudi Arabia Joins BRICS, and More
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
6 hours
Fermi Paradox and the Search for Extraterrestrial Intelligence: A Closer Look
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
6 hours
Nepal's Political Metamorphosis: Royal Massacre to Republic
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
7 hours
New Zealand's Economy in Transition: Reflecting on 2023 and Looking Ahead to 2024
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow
9 hours
Wolf Moon Howls in the New Year with Astronomical Spectacles to Follow

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app