Anatoly Malykhin’s Quest for a Historic Three-Division World Championship

Anatoly Malykhin, the charismatic star of ONE Championship, and holder of both the ONE light heavyweight and heavyweight MMA world titles, is preparing to step into the ring once more. The Russian combat sports athlete, fondly known as “Sladkiy”, will take on Reinier de Ridder at ONE 166 slated for March. This epic battle will see Malykhin potentially crowned as a three-division world champion, as he aspires to claim the ONE middleweight MMA world title.

From Avoiding the Refrigerator to Making History

Malykhin’s humorous yet disciplined approach to weight management is simple – avoid the refrigerator after 6 p.m. Coupled with a strong emphasis on cardio workouts, the skilled fighter ensures he stays in peak condition. Should Malykhin emerge victorious in the upcoming battle, he will etch his name in the annals of MMA history as the first three-division world champion.

An Illustrious Journey

Malykhin’s journey in the MMA world has been nothing short of meteoric. The star athlete first caught the world’s attention with a TKO victory against Alexandre Machado in his promotional debut back in 2021. This was swiftly followed by knockouts against Amir Aliakbari and Kirill Grishenko in the following year. These victories led to Malykhin being crowned interim ONE heavyweight MMA champion.

A Rematch to Remember

The upcoming fight is not the first time Malykhin and de Ridder will be trading blows. The Russian fighter had previously defeated de Ridder to claim the light heavyweight title. Later, Malykhin cemented his status as the undisputed heavyweight champion, clinching a third-round TKO against Arjan Bhullar. As the world eagerly awaits the rematch, the stakes are higher than ever. Malykhin’s quest to claim the middleweight title and create history will undoubtedly make this a match to remember.