Analytical Trends in NFL: The Rise of 2-Point Conversion Attempts in Playoffs

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 13, 2024 at 4:23 pm EST
As the NFL playoffs unfold, the spotlight turns to a pivotal strategic decision that teams confront after scoring a touchdown: choosing between the traditional extra-point kick or the potentially game-changing 2-point conversion. This decision, once considered a minor part of the game, is now gaining prominence due to a blend of rule changes and increased reliance on analytics within the sport.

Emergence and Evolution of the 2-Point Conversion

Introduced in 1994, the 2-point conversion—which involves executing a single play from the 2-yard line to score—initially caught the fancy of coaches. However, over time, its use saw a decline, only to experience a resurgence in recent seasons. Data collated from Pro Football Reference and nflfastR support this trend, indicating a strategic shift in the game’s approach.

Analytics: The Game-Changer

Today’s NFL is characterized by an analytical revolution. Recommendations from data-oriented platforms like FiveThirtyEight and insights from analysts like Lee Sharpe are now integral to the decision-making process. Teams’ choices, post-touchdown, have become increasingly informed by statistical insights and betting lines that predict expected points per game. This move towards a more analytical approach is typified by data-driven journalists like Ben Blatt from The Upshot, who previously served as a data analyst for the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Impact of Rule Changes and Success Rates

Rule changes have also played a part in this shift. As teams began to grasp that a successful 2-point conversion could change the game’s dynamics, they started opting for it more frequently despite the higher risk. The success rates of 2-point attempts compared to extra-point conversions since 2015 provide further insights into this trend. The emotional factor—the euphoria of succeeding in a risky play—also adds an intriguing dimension to this strategic choice.

