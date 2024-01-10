en English
Sports

Anaheim Ducks’ Trevor Zegras Sidelined with Severe Lower-Body Injury

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 11:36 am EST
Anaheim Ducks’ Trevor Zegras Sidelined with Severe Lower-Body Injury

During a heated encounter with the Nashville Predators, Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras suffered a significant lower-body injury, casting a shadow of concern over the Ducks’ camp and their supporters. The incident occurred in the first period of the game, a match ultimately won by the Ducks with a 5-3 score.

Incident Details and Aftermath

Zegras, in a relentless pursuit of a loose puck, slipped and fell awkwardly onto his back. The 22-year-old was swiftly assisted off the ice, leaving the rink to an uncertain silence. Post-match, Anaheim Ducks coach Greg Cronin didn’t mince his words, stating that Zegras ‘is not doing good’ and is expected to be ‘out for a while.’ This somber prognosis suggests a potentially significant recovery period for the young forward.

Zegras’ Impact and Career Highlights

Zegras, despite his relative youth, has been a pivotal player for the Ducks. Since his NHL debut, he has notched up an impressive 53 goals and 93 assists over 200 games. His current season’s contribution stands at 4 goals and 3 assists, a testament to his consistent performance and impact on the team’s offensive dynamics.

Team Performance and Road Ahead

In the Ducks’ recent victory, key players stepped up to fill the void left by Zegras. Forward Troy Terry contributed with a goal and an assist, and Alex Killorn added two assists. Other scorers included Ryan Strome, Mason McTavish, Frank Vatrano, and Radko Gudas. The Ducks’ next challenge lies in Raleigh, North Carolina, where they will face the Carolina Hurricanes. In the wake of Zegras’ injury, the team’s resilience and adaptability will undoubtedly be put to the test.

Sports United States
Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

