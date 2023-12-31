en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
Hockey

Anaheim Ducks Strategize to Tackle Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: December 31, 2023 at 5:24 am EST
Anaheim Ducks Strategize to Tackle Connor McDavid and the Edmonton Oilers

Amidst a challenging homestand, the Anaheim Ducks prepare to face the formidable Edmonton Oilers, a team glowing with the brilliance of one of the National Hockey League’s (NHL) most dynamic players, Connor McDavid. As the Ducks gear up for this highly anticipated match, their strategy will necessitate a blend of tight defense, physicality, and strategic discipline to curtail McDavid’s influence on the game.

Turning the Tide

The Ducks have grappled with hurdles during their ongoing homestand, clinching only one victory out of the first four games. The lone win came in the form of an impressive 5-2 triumph over the Vegas Golden Knights. However, their performance was lackluster in a 2-0 loss against the Arizona Coyotes—an encounter where goalie John Gibson delivered a solid 30-save performance. With defenseman Cam Fowler expressing disappointment over the lack of support for Gibson, the Ducks are now faced with the challenge of altering their course.

Confronting the Oilers

The Edmonton Oilers have been a force to be reckoned with, having clinched four consecutive victories and making an aggressive playoff push. The team’s prowess has been bolstered by the leadership of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl, under the guidance of coach Kris Knoblauch. The Oilers have excelled both offensively and defensively, winning 13 out of 19 games. While the Ducks may not match the Oilers’ scoring capabilities, they have a history of overcoming teams boasting strong offensive capacities.

Containing the McDavid Factor

In his 600th career game, McDavid netted a goal and an assist, taking his tally to 315 goals and 581 assists. The Anaheim Ducks face the daunting task of mitigating his impact. This, however, cannot be achieved by focusing solely on McDavid. Such a strategy could potentially open up opportunities for other skilled players on the Oilers team. The collective effort of the Ducks will be put to the test as they attempt to stifle one of the league’s top talents.

0
Hockey Sports United States
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

Related news

Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning: A New Year's Eve Showdown Amidst High Hit Controversy

By Salman Khan

Nikki Haley Courts Iowa Votes, Fumbles on Basketball Star's Name

By Geeta Pillai

Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback

By Safak Costu

Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback

By Safak Costu

Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback ...
@Hockey · 3 hours
Bruins Triumph Over Devils: A Spectacular Comeback ...
heart comment 0
A Week of Hockey: Victories, Announcements, and Strategy

By Salman Khan

A Week of Hockey: Victories, Announcements, and Strategy
Edmonton Oilers Triumph in Thrilling Shootout Victory Over Los Angeles Kings

By Salman Khan

Edmonton Oilers Triumph in Thrilling Shootout Victory Over Los Angeles Kings
Relentless Pursuit: Canada’s Junior Hockey Team Regroups for World Championship

By Salman Khan

Relentless Pursuit: Canada's Junior Hockey Team Regroups for World Championship
New York Rangers Set Franchise Record with Best Season Start

By Salman Khan

New York Rangers Set Franchise Record with Best Season Start
Latest Headlines
World News
Xi Jinping's Ecological Speech to be Featured in Qiushi Journal
14 seconds
Xi Jinping's Ecological Speech to be Featured in Qiushi Journal
Russia Criticizes US at UN Amidst Global Tensions: Israelis Rally for Gaza Peace in Berlin
17 seconds
Russia Criticizes US at UN Amidst Global Tensions: Israelis Rally for Gaza Peace in Berlin
Experts Share Advice on Small Lifestyle Changes for Enhanced Well-being
2 mins
Experts Share Advice on Small Lifestyle Changes for Enhanced Well-being
Underutilization of Health Savings Accounts as Investment Tools: A Lost Opportunity
2 mins
Underutilization of Health Savings Accounts as Investment Tools: A Lost Opportunity
Team USA Begins United Cup Defense with a Thrilling Victory Over Great Britain
2 mins
Team USA Begins United Cup Defense with a Thrilling Victory Over Great Britain
DRC Awaits Provisional Election Results Amid Controversy and Hope
2 mins
DRC Awaits Provisional Election Results Amid Controversy and Hope
UK PM Rishi Sunak Accused of Seeking 'Secret Deal' to Secure Election Victory
2 mins
UK PM Rishi Sunak Accused of Seeking 'Secret Deal' to Secure Election Victory
Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning: A New Year's Eve Showdown Amidst High Hit Controversy
3 mins
Montreal Canadiens vs Tampa Bay Lightning: A New Year's Eve Showdown Amidst High Hit Controversy
Israeli Minister's Statement on Gaza Palestinians Sparks Controversy
3 mins
Israeli Minister's Statement on Gaza Palestinians Sparks Controversy
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
4 mins
Global Countdown2Ceasefire Campaign Gains Momentum Ahead of New Year's Eve
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
1 hour
2023: A Year of Record-Breaking Performances and Historic Feats in Sports
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
3 hours
International Space Station Astronauts to Ring in New Year 16 Times
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
3 hours
Recapping 2023: A Comprehensive Look at Global Events
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
9 hours
Global Roundup: Gaza Conflict, Russian Air Attack, U.S. Politics, and More
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors
10 hours
2023: A Year of Significant Shifts and Events Across Sectors

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app