Anaheim Ducks Claim Gustav Lindstrom off Waivers from Montreal Canadiens

By: Salman Khan
Published: January 10, 2024 at 5:18 pm EST
Anaheim Ducks Claim Gustav Lindstrom off Waivers from Montreal Canadiens

The Anaheim Ducks have added a new member to their roster, claiming the 25-year-old Swedish defenceman, Gustav Lindstrom, off waivers from the Montreal Canadiens. Lindstrom has marked this season with three goals, an assist, and six penalty minutes over the course of 14 games. This transition comes after a period of 12 consecutive games where Lindstrom did not see playtime, listed as a healthy scratch by the Canadiens.

From Canadiens to Ducks

The move of Lindstrom to the Ducks punctuates a series of shifts for the young defenceman. His journey to Montreal happened in the off-season through a trade that involved sending veteran defenceman Jeff Petry to the Detroit Red Wings, Lindstrom’s original team, which selected him in the second round of the 2017 NHL draft. In his career, Lindstrom has played a total of 142 games, scoring five goals and contributing 24 assists.

Ducks’ Defensive Reinforcement

The Ducks’ claim on Lindstrom comes as a strategic move to bolster their defence line, following the trade of their defenceman Jamie Drysdale. With Lindstrom’s addition, the Ducks gain a player with potential for growth and the ability to contribute to the team’s defensive strategies. Lindstrom’s past performance, coupled with his ambition, creates anticipation for his future contributions to the Ducks.

The Road Ahead

The journey ahead for Lindstrom and the Ducks remains to be seen. With the Ducks’ recent trading activities, it is clear they are making active efforts to reshape their team structure. The addition of Lindstrom to their lineup marks another step in this strategic endeavour. As Lindstrom readies himself to don the Ducks’ jersey, fans and team members alike are hopeful for what his expertise will bring to the games ahead.

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

