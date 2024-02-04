An Unforgettable Racing Weekend Awaits Christchurch

The city of Christchurch is revving up to host an exhilarating weekend of racing, with the fifth round of the Super Sprint MotorSport New Zealand series scheduled for February 9-11 at Ruapuna's Euromarque Motorsport Park. Highlighting the event will be the return of V8 racing to the city in the form of the inaugural trans-Tasman TA2 Muscle Car challenge. This challenge will see eight teams from New Zealand competing against eight from Australia, all in contention for the prestigious Jason Richards Memorial trophy.

Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship

Another key attraction at the event will be the Castrol Toyota Formula Regional Oceania Championship (CTFROC). Young drivers will be competing for the coveted Lady Wigram Trophy, an award with a history of distinguished winners including Formula 1 legends. The trophy was last won by local driver Marcus Armstrong. In total, the event will feature six different racing categories, promising a diverse and action-packed weekend for all motorsport enthusiasts.

Promotional Activities

Prior to the commencement of the races, several promotional activities are planned. These include a tree planting at the Lady Wigram Retirement Village, demonstration runs of historical and current racing cars, cultural events, school visits, and the unveiling of a groundbreaking motorsport project at the Te Pae Convention Centre.

On-Track Action

The on-track action will kick off with testing sessions for the Toyota 86 Championship and CTFROC cars on Thursday, followed by practice sessions on Friday. The main events will unfold over the weekend with qualifying rounds and races, culminating in the Lady Wigram Trophy race on Sunday afternoon.