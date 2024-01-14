en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianca Catalanceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)zh-TW Chinese (Traditional)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechda Danishnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianga Irishit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sundanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilte Teluguth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesecy Welshxh Xhosayi Yiddishyo Yorubazu Zulu
cloud
Sign in
cloud
search
South Korea

An Se-young Overcomes Knee Issues to Triumph at Malaysia Open

author
By: Salman Khan
Published: January 14, 2024 at 8:14 am EST
An Se-young Overcomes Knee Issues to Triumph at Malaysia Open

South Korea’s brilliant shuttler, An Se-young, trounced the competition at the Malaysia Open, claiming the coveted women’s singles title, despite battling persistent knee issues. A knee injury from October’s Asian Games might have deterred lesser athletes, but not the 21-year-old world number one. The badminton prodigy, estimating her recovery at just 70 percent, still managed to clinch the championship on January 14th, after a thrilling three-game match against Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying.

Defeating the Odds

Se-young faced off against Tai Tzu-ying in an adrenaline-fueled match, with scores of 10-21, 21-10, 21-18, to secure the championship and a substantial prize of US$91,000. Her victory was not just personal; it also marked a significant milestone for her home country, making her the first South Korean to win the women’s singles of the Super 1000 competition.

Contenders’ Showdown

In the men’s singles, Denmark’s Anders Antonsen claimed his first Super 1000 title, defeating China’s Shi Yuqi with a score of 21-14, 21-13. Shi Yuqi had previously ousted the world No. 1 and defending champion Viktor Axelsen in the semi-finals, setting up an enthralling clash with Antonsen.

Looking Ahead to the Olympics

Despite their intense competition, both An Se-young and Tai Tzu-ying have their sights set on the upcoming Olympic Games. For Tai, this may be her final season before hanging up her racket, adding extra poignancy to her performances. The event was held at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, filled with an enthusiastic audience eager to witness these world-class athletes in action.

0
South Korea Sports Taiwan
author

Salman Khan

Salman Khan is BNN's esteemed International Sports Correspondent, capitalizing on his expertise and ICC certification to deliver comprehensive reports in the sports sector. He has notable experience covering significant events including the 2019 World Cup and the 2022 Asia Cup. His exemplary work has been recognized with awards such as the 2021 Emerging Star Award, reflecting his commitment to sports journalism. Leveraging his widespread understanding of and passion for sports, Salman offers a unique and engaging perspective in his reports, making him an integral part of BNN's sports journalism team.

Comments

There are no comments yet.
Log in to comment

South Korea

See more
53 mins ago
South Koreans Rally in Solidarity with Palestine on Global Action Day
On the recently marked Global Action Day, South Korea became a backdrop for a powerful demonstration of international solidarity. A significant number of South Koreans took to the streets in a rally to express their support for the Palestinian cause, joining millions of other voices around the globe. This event, part of a broader international
South Koreans Rally in Solidarity with Palestine on Global Action Day
South Korean Lawmakers Form 'Grand Future Coalition' for Political Reform
7 hours ago
South Korean Lawmakers Form 'Grand Future Coalition' for Political Reform
Park Myung-soo Sheds Light on Second-Hand Trading Among Celebrities Including BTS
7 hours ago
Park Myung-soo Sheds Light on Second-Hand Trading Among Celebrities Including BTS
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players' Success in European Leagues
60 mins ago
Jurgen Klinsmann Commends South Korean Football Players' Success in European Leagues
South Korea Identifies North Korean Missile as Intermediate-Range: An Alarming Escalation
3 hours ago
South Korea Identifies North Korean Missile as Intermediate-Range: An Alarming Escalation
South Korea Mandates Official Use of Body Cameras for Police
7 hours ago
South Korea Mandates Official Use of Body Cameras for Police
Latest Headlines
World News
Greg Rutherford Swaps Spikes for Skates in Dancing on Ice 2023
23 seconds
Greg Rutherford Swaps Spikes for Skates in Dancing on Ice 2023
Eduardo da Silva: From Arsenal to Gillingham Town, A Journey of Rediscovery
42 seconds
Eduardo da Silva: From Arsenal to Gillingham Town, A Journey of Rediscovery
Dodgers Branded Potential 'Super Team' Amid 2024 Season Uncertainties
2 mins
Dodgers Branded Potential 'Super Team' Amid 2024 Season Uncertainties
Football Titans Exit As the Sport Evolves: The End of an Era
5 mins
Football Titans Exit As the Sport Evolves: The End of an Era
Challenger South and Spine Race: Runners Tackle 108 and 268-Mile Endurance Challenges
5 mins
Challenger South and Spine Race: Runners Tackle 108 and 268-Mile Endurance Challenges
Sport Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu Faces Major Setback Ahead of Asian Qualifiers
5 mins
Sport Shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu Faces Major Setback Ahead of Asian Qualifiers
South Asian Nations Reaffirm 'One China' Policy After Taiwanese Election
6 mins
South Asian Nations Reaffirm 'One China' Policy After Taiwanese Election
Steph Clotele: A Symphony of Healing and Resilience
7 mins
Steph Clotele: A Symphony of Healing and Resilience
Sabalenka Begins Australian Open Title Defense Strongly against Seidel
8 mins
Sabalenka Begins Australian Open Title Defense Strongly against Seidel
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
1 hour
Peace: A Prerequisite for Combating Hunger and Poverty
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
2 hours
Weekend News Roundup: Breakthroughs and Landmark Events
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
2 hours
Global Playbook 2024: Navigating the Power Corridors of the World
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
4 hours
Davos Adorned in Snow as World Economic Forum Approaches
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
9 hours
Russian Ambassador Asserts New Phase of Western Aggression in Yemen
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
9 hours
Revealed: Queen Elizabeth II's Peaceful Final Moments Detailed in New Book
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
9 hours
2023 Declared Hottest Year on Record: A Call for Urgent Global Climate Action
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
9 hours
Indian Politician Milind Deora Set to Join Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena Faction
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity
9 hours
Samoa Celebrates Platinum Jubilee of the Bahá’í Faith: A Journey of Spirituality and Unity

Stay connected!

    © 2023 BNN
    Privacy Policy
    Terms of Service
    Help
    © 2023 BNN
    bnn wechat
    BNN

    BNN Breaking

    Magazines & Newspapers

    Free - In Google Play

    Install Open in app