An Evening of Diverse Entertainment Ahead in Victoria

Victoria is primed to offer a diverse array of events on Friday, February 2nd, promising an evening packed with entertainment, camaraderie, and cultural enrichment. From a heartwarming community gathering, a vibrant DJ night, a groundbreaking queer theatre festival, to a dynamic musical concert, and a night of rib-tickling improv comedy, Victoria is set to captivate its residents and visitors alike.

Pink in the Rink: A Game for a Cause

The Victoria Royals hockey team will host their much-anticipated 'Pink in the Rink' event at 7:05 pm at the Save On Foods Memorial Centre. This fan-favorite game is a tribute to honor individuals affected by cancer and a compelling call to arms in the fight against this relentless disease. The Royals will don custom pink jerseys for the game against the Seattle Thunderbirds, not just as a visual spectacle, but as a poignant symbol of solidarity with those battling cancer. The event seeks to raise awareness and funds for breast cancer research and care at BC Cancer, reinforcing the spirit of community resilience.

Hermann's Upstairs: A Night of Eclectic Beats

Injecting a dose of energy into the evening, Hermann's Upstairs is all set to host Australian DJ Juzzy of the Bread Gang. Known for his eclectic mix of Hip Hop, Top 40, and retro tunes, DJ Juzzy promises a night of pulsating rhythms and infectious beats. Attendees are encouraged to embrace the fun and wear neon and 80's workout gear, adding to the exuberant atmosphere.

OUTstages Queer Theatre Festival: A Celebration of Queer Artistry

Adding to Victoria's cultural richness, the OUTstages queer theatre festival, now in its 10th year, continues to showcase a multitude of queer artists. The festival's lineup includes a performance by the esteemed trans storyteller, Ivan Coyote, furthering the festival's commitment to diverse representation and narrative depth.

Bankes Brothers and Vox Rea: A Musical Extravaganza

For music enthusiasts, the Bankes Brothers will share the stage with Vox Rea, guaranteeing a night of riveting music and palpable stage synergy. The combined talents of these performers promise an unforgettable musical journey.

OK, DOPE's Entertainment Village: A Night of Laughter

Finally, to round off the night, The Mint hosts OK, DOPE's Entertainment Village. Featuring Victoria's premier improv troupe and comedians like Alex Forman and Aaron Read, the event promises an evening filled with hearty laughter and light-hearted fun.

With these diverse events, Victoria promises an evening that caters to a wide range of tastes, upholding its reputation as a vibrant hub of entertainment and culture.